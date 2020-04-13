How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made Extra Special Easter for Stormi

The Easter Bunny was very good for Stormi Webster this year.
How Travis Scott continues to spend a lot of time with Kylie Jenner and her daughter, E! News is learning more details about how the family unit celebrated the Easter party.
Over the weekend, the trio headed to Palm Springs, California, for an intimate getaway to Kris JennerThe massive house.
"It was raining in Los Angeles and they were expecting some sun. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi," shared a source with E! News. "It was very different from traditional big family Easter celebrations, but they all zoomed in and stayed connected."
As seen on Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo was ready to hit the pool while wearing swimsuits. Kylie also enjoyed some Peeps candy while Stormi played Eggmazing, an interactive egg decorator that first appeared on Shark tank.
"Kylie really misses her sisters and her nieces and nephews, but it has been nice to have Travis around here so much," shared our source. "He's been at Kylie's house and they've been doing a lot of familiar things."
Kylie Jenner instagram
Our source added: "Things are fine between Kylie and Travis. They are parents and they are in a rut. They love being a family and seeing Stormi who constantly surprises them and makes them laugh. They love their little family life together."
Over the weekend, Kylie was also excited to see so many fans receiving Kylie Cosmetics in their Easter baskets.
Alex Rodriguez She gave her daughters a new collection and showed their reactions on Instagram Stories. Kylie would later share on her personal account.
As for other members of the Kardashian family, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson celebrated True thompsonbirthday with a celebration full of rose at home.
"You are all my unforgettable memories of the past few years, the precious magical moments of the present and the promise of a happy future. You are literally my entire world! I can't believe you have TWO!" she shared online. "You make my life complete and I can't wait to have an eternity with you! Until the end of time; I love you, my sweet girl."
