How Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott made Extra Special Easter for Stormi

The Easter Bunny was very good for Stormi Webster this year.

How Travis Scott continues to spend a lot of time with Kylie Jenner and her daughter, E! News is learning more details about how the family unit celebrated the Easter party.

Over the weekend, the trio headed to Palm Springs, California, for an intimate getaway to Kris JennerThe massive house.

"It was raining in Los Angeles and they were expecting some sun. It was a nice change of scenery and they made it special for Stormi," shared a source with E! News. "It was very different from traditional big family Easter celebrations, but they all zoomed in and stayed connected."

As seen on Instagram Stories, the mother-daughter duo was ready to hit the pool while wearing swimsuits. Kylie also enjoyed some Peeps candy while Stormi played Eggmazing, an interactive egg decorator that first appeared on Shark tank.