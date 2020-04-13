His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Cook: Coconut macaroons, two easy ways. Like most coconut macaroon recipes, they could be the easiest and most tolerant cookie.

Agreement: Everyone in the family hates each other now. Here we show you how to have a family reunion. And Amanda Hess sings the praises of daily quarantine applause.

Read: Our art critic Holland Cotter searches Henry David Thoreau for some lessons on how to be constructive while alone. And economist Joseph E. Stiglitz has an absolutely fascinating stack of books on his nightstand that can inspire you to dig in Dickens.

And now for the backstory on …

Who answers your questions about the coronavirus?

During the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times has enhanced its service journalism offering: answers to people's questions and solutions to the problems they are experiencing.

Elisabeth Goodridge and Karen Barrow are two Times journalists who are now assigned to that coverage. Here is a sample of his approach, edited from his discussion with Times Insider.

Where have you found support?

ELISABETH Service journalism comes from all corners of the newsroom. It comes from businesses, Metro, Parenting, Health. It is almost the entire newsroom.

How does this differ from what you normally do?

ELISABETH I'm usually the assistant travel editor. What I've been doing is figuring out what service stories are needed now. There are three ways to approach it. First, what kinds of stories are we hearing from our reports? Second, what questions from readers are coming? Third, we are reviewing what people search for on Google. So actually, the fourth is what comes out of Karen's mind.