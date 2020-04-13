His briefing on Monday – The New York Times

Some blockages are eased cautiously with heated debate
This week, some European countries, including the worst affected, will cautiously start changing the restrictions. Spain, where the death rate is declining, will allow some non-essential employees to return to work today. Italy, which has the second highest death toll in the world, will allow bookstores and children's clothing stores to reopen, and allow forestry-related work to resume.
Other countries like the Czech Republic, Austria, Denmark and Norway are also considering reopening smaller stores or even some schools.
But Britain, where the total number of reported coronavirus deaths exceeded 10,000 this weekend, faces weeks of more stringent restrictions.
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson was released from the hospital on Sunday after nearly a week of treatment, a relief for a nation whose political leadership has been particularly affected by the contagion. He declared that the National Health Service had "undoubtedly saved my life."
Details: Global cases have exceeded 1.8 million and more than 113,000 people have died. The largest and deadliest outbreak is now in the US USA, with more than 550,000 cases and more than 22,000 deaths.
Go deeper: A Times investigation revealed that internal divisions and lack of planning led to President Trump's slow response to the pandemic.
In other developments:
-
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil-producing nations agreed to cut oil production on Sunday, with the aim of boosting prices that collapsed when global demand plummeted amid the pandemic.
-
China's Ministry of Health reported on Sunday an increase in new coronavirus infections, most of them in people returning from other countries, amid growing xenophobia.
-
Russia reported its largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak: 2,186 new coronavirus cases, bringing its national count of confirmed cases to 15,770. The Moscow mayor admitted that the virus has taken over the city.
-
Ireland's leader Leo Varadkar has reinstated his political image after re-registering as a doctor to work on the front lines of the crisis.
A socially distant Easter Sunday
Millions of people around the world tuned into online services on the holiest day of the Christian calendar.
In the Vatican city Pope Francis celebrated Easter Mass in St. Peter's Basilica on Sunday morning, devoid of regular faithful but broadcast live to a global audience. The Pope transmitted a message of resilience, speaking of "the contagion of hope,quot;.
"This is not a moment of indifference," said Francis, "because everyone is suffering and needs to be united to face the pandemic."
Along with the medical workers fighting the pandemic, More than 100 priests in Italy have died after contracting the virus when clergy and nuns have joined the battle.
In the United States, a church held a service in a movie theater so that people could pray in their cars.
Note quote: "We know that the coronavirus will not defeat us," said Queen Elizabeth II in an Easter message. "As dark as death can be, particularly for those who suffer with grief, the light and life are greater."
Voices Gianni Zampino was caring for her elderly father, Antonio, in Turin, Italy, when they both contracted the virus. Only Gianni survived.
Sciences: Why are some people more infectious than others? Understanding "super-spreaders,quot; could help control the pandemic.
Snapshot: Above, a tulip field in Lisse, the Netherlands. Producers have been forced to It destroys hundreds of millions of flowers amid closures, overturning a beloved tulip season that generates 7 billion euros each season, bringing hordes of visitors to the Netherlands.
In Memory: Jean-Laurent Cochet, the renowned acting teacher who taught a number of French stars, including Gérard Depardieu and Isabelle Huppert, died at age 85 of complications from coronavirus.
Sports: Our senior soccer correspondent chooses six games that shaped modern sport.
New York Joy: Every night at 7 p.m., city residents give a standing ovation from their homes to the thousands of people who save lives and keep the city running. This is how it sounds.
Now a break from the news
Cook: Coconut macaroons, two easy ways. Like most coconut macaroon recipes, they could be the easiest and most tolerant cookie.
Agreement: Everyone in the family hates each other now. Here we show you how to have a family reunion. And Amanda Hess sings the praises of daily quarantine applause.
Read: Our art critic Holland Cotter searches Henry David Thoreau for some lessons on how to be constructive while alone. And economist Joseph E. Stiglitz has an absolutely fascinating stack of books on his nightstand that can inspire you to dig in Dickens.
And now for the backstory on …
Who answers your questions about the coronavirus?
During the coronavirus pandemic, The New York Times has enhanced its service journalism offering: answers to people's questions and solutions to the problems they are experiencing.
Elisabeth Goodridge and Karen Barrow are two Times journalists who are now assigned to that coverage. Here is a sample of his approach, edited from his discussion with Times Insider.
Where have you found support?
ELISABETH Service journalism comes from all corners of the newsroom. It comes from businesses, Metro, Parenting, Health. It is almost the entire newsroom.
How does this differ from what you normally do?
ELISABETH I'm usually the assistant travel editor. What I've been doing is figuring out what service stories are needed now. There are three ways to approach it. First, what kinds of stories are we hearing from our reports? Second, what questions from readers are coming? Third, we are reviewing what people search for on Google. So actually, the fourth is what comes out of Karen's mind.
KAREN My logic, having been editor of Smarter Living for a couple of years, is that if I'm wondering, probably many other people are.
What is an average day like for you?
KAREN We both have children, so we are balancing that. Everyone is home. I find myself constantly checking Slack and emails and working furiously through the windows when they are busy with other things.
ELISABETH I have woken up early to do all the work possible before my son is awake. We have many meetings. There is a lot of news. In the afternoon, I am editing a lot. We are taking ideas from our own lives because we know that other people are also having these problems.
How is it decompressed?
ELISABETH You have to walk. Drinking water.
I think everyone should be really disciplined, and I must start following my own advice to make sure we know this is a marathon, not a sprint. And also, be good with my mental health, be good to all my coworkers and everyone I know.
KAREN I have a dog that I have never loved more because it takes me out of the house twice a day.
