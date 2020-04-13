Here's why the Google Pixel 4a will be dead on arrival: BGR

Google is expected to launch a Pixel 4a budget in the coming weeks, a phone that will feature mid-range specs and cost $ 399.

The next Apple iPhone SE is also rumored to retail for $ 399, but the new iPhone will include the specs of the iPhone 11 within the body of an iPhone 8.

Apple's new phone will offer much better performance and build quality than Google's budget phone, making the choice between them obvious.

Google will soon launch a new Pixel phone with a much better design and price tag than the Pixel 4. But no matter how great the Pixel 4a looks compared to the more expensive Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, the $ 399 phone. will make some huge commitments. , like its predecessor. Also, this time, Google has an iPhone to compete with.

Apple is expected to unveil the sequel to the iPhone SE this week. The phone has recently appeared in a series of reports, including leaks from Apple's own website. Jon Prosser, a YouTuber who has risen to fame for his well-stocked leaks, claimed a few days ago that the iPhone SE would launch on April 14 or 15. Apple could use the above date to antagonize OnePlus, which will launch OnePlus 8 the same day.

When Google launched the Pixel 3a last year, it pitted the phone against the iPhone in ad campaigns, making it appear that the Pixel 3a was a better choice than an iPhone. We explained at the time that you should really only consider a Pixel 3a if you owned an iPhone prior to iPhone 6. However, the campaign had some merit, offering buyers a new phone for just $ 399. Apple's iPhone 8 still was in stores at the time. The iPhone 8 may have been perceived as old, even though it offered better performance than the Pixel 3a.

The Pixel 4a will not have this luxury. The iPhone SE 2020 will not only be as new as the Pixel 4a, but it will also be ahead when it comes to performance. The iPhone will have some great advantages over the Pixel 4a, with the iPhone 11 processor being the largest. The phone will offer the same formidable performance as the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and those devices destroy the Pixel 4 in speed tests.

The iPhone SE will also have better build quality than the Pixel 4a. The affordable Pixel will be made of plastic, while the iPhone SE is expected to have a glass sandwich design just like the iPhone 8. The iPhone SE should also have wireless charging support, just like the iPhone 8 series and all. iPhones since 2017 Wireless charging will reportedly not be an option for the Pixel 4a.

The iPhone SE will have a single-lens camera on the back that will offer the same performance as the iPhone XR, according to Prosser. The Pixel 4a also comes with a single rear camera. No matter what Google does to strengthen the Pixel 4a's camera functions, the iPhone SE remains the best choice.

The iPhone SE is rumored to start at $ 399, as does the Pixel 4a. If you're looking for a budget phone, the only reason to buy the Pixel 4a is loyalty to the Android ecosystem. Otherwise, you have no reason to waste your hard-earned money on a phone that will become obsolete much faster than Apple's. The A13 chip of the iPhone SE guarantees that the phone will see several years of software updates, so you can use it for a long time before needing a replacement. Even if it's more expensive, say $ 449, the iPhone SE would still be much better than the Pixel 4a.

Finally, the release date must be taken into account. Google's phone was supposed to arrive at the now canceled I / O 2020 event. While we don't have a release date for the phone, it seems highly unlikely that Google will ship the Pixel 4a before the iPhone SE launches. The Pixel 4a Retail Box has already leaked, suggesting that Google is preparing to launch the phone. But still, the Pixel 4a will be dead on arrival due to the new iPhone SE.