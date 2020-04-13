Here's a brief tour of Kylie Jenner's extremely Bougie bunk room

A bunk room suitable for queens.
Today my friend Jen was like, hey, did you see Kylie Jenner's bunk room in her Insta story?
And I answered, "no!", Because I had not. But I have something for the bunk rooms, so I immediately went to see it.
And let me tell you, the very quick tour of the room made me pump blood!
This bunk room has SIX (!!!!!) QUEEN size beds.
Personally I am obsessed with marriage bunks. They are cool.
In addition, each bed has 37 pillows. Plus, they look soft.
And each bunk has a conveniently placed outlet for charging the phone. The important thing!
In addition to that, each corner of the bed has its own flat screen TV.
That means that 12 adults can sleep in this room and each pair of humans can see theirs on television. However, I'm not sure how the shared volume works.
Anyway, I have decided that I want to live in this bunk room. THAT IS ALL! GOODBYE!
