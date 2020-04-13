Have a magical week with Harry Potter and more movies we love

It's Monday, which means the start of the work week, but also the start of another awesome Movies We Love lineup!

Every week, E! Brings you some of the best movies you can watch from the comfort of your sofa, also known as the place where we have been living since we started social distancing in light of the coronavirus situation.

This week is no different, aside from being a perfect blend of nostalgia that thrives on its inner magician and love of classic romantic comedies.

Grab your wands because two of the Harry Potter Movies are in the queue. Plus, Jennifer Lopez fans can rejoice as you can catch the actress in Monster-in-Law, the wedding planner and Employee in Manhattan this week too

Check out the full lineup below.

Wednesday, April 15:

17 again at 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

Friday Apr. 17:

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets at 3:30 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban at 7:30 p.m.

The wedding planner at 10:00 pm.