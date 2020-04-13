Harry Kane would be the perfect signing for Man Utd, says Gary Neville | Football news

















Gary Neville says Harry Kane is the type of player Manchester United would traditionally seek to sign, and Jamie Redknapp believes the Tottenham forward could "explore other avenues,quot; if the Spurs fail to win trophies.

Gary Neville says Harry Kane would be a perfect signing for Manchester United, while Jamie Redknapp believes Kane could "explore other avenues,quot; if the Spurs don't progress.

Sky Sports News He has been told that Tottenham has no intention of selling Kane to Manchester United, with the Old Trafford club reportedly one of the top candidates for his signature.

Reports suggest that Tottenham President Daniel Levy is willing to sanction Kane's departure to the United States for a world record fee of £ 200 million due to financial concerns during the coronavirus crisis.

Neville He believes Manchester United's interest in the England captain is typical of the club, which often pursues local stars.

"For Manchester United, it would be a perfect signature," he explained. "They brought Bruno Fernandes in and he did very well, Harry Maguire in the back. If they can get someone like Kane up front, you're looking at a fantastic backbone."

He added: "It fits Manchester United's historic transfers, going back to Brian Robson, Roy Keane, trying to sign Alan Shearer, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney.

"They were the best or most famous English, British or Irish players in the Premier League and Manchester United tried to sign that player to fit that. Just look at what Manchester United did last summer with Harry Maguire, who was one of the best players in the brand.

"In Kane's terms, I worked with him for England. He's a smart boy and he's not someone who gets caught if he doesn't want to say something. The small opening if the door he left in that Instagram piece with Jamie was probably something that had something inside.

"I also don't think Kane would have been so impressed with his club a couple of weeks ago with what they did (using the Government Job Retention Plan and discharge staff). Kane is a good boy, a solid boy and he didn't. would do,quot;. He has taken it particularly well and is probably giving it back. In my opinion, I think I would have been warning them and saying 'be careful because I'm looking at you and it's not something we do' "

Redknapp: Kane could explore other avenues

Having recently hosted a live Instagram with Kane, Sky Sports Expert Redknapp believes the striker could look for other options if Tottenham don't start challenging the silverware.

Speaking in The soccer show on Sky Sports News, he said: "The golden boots are great and he loves the fact that he has so many individual accolades but he will want to win trophies with his team."

"If you don't feel like they're progressing the way you want, you wouldn't push to move or do anything too desperate, but you would want to explore other avenues. It's nice to have an amazing stadium and good fans, but you will want to see Tottenham challenging for great trophies.

"There will be other clubs right now, there has been talk of Manchester United, who would love someone like Kane. He is an amazing player and a really good guy, the kind of person you would like in your dressing room."

& # 39; Tottenham does not always act like a big club & # 39;

Tottenham President Daniel Levy has been criticized for placing non-playing staff on leave, including himself, and for using the Government Job Retention Scheme, rather than using funds within the club to assist staff support.

Speaking about the decision, Redknapp said: "Kane would have been extremely disappointed with the way Tottenham has acted, but I have to be honest, having been close to Tottenham and played for them, I was not surprised at how Levy acted on this. You learn A lot about someone in difficult times and he was one of the first to quit the staff.There is no doubt Kane would have been disappointed with that, but he certainly wasn't surprised.

"He (Levy) gives me a lot of opportunities (to have a pop on him). I have nothing against him, and some people have leveled that it's because he fired my father. It was a long time ago, and I have to be honest, a lot has happened since then I just feel like sometimes they don't act like a big club and the club they should be.

"Other clubs have … Newcastle, Norwich, I understand that. But Tottenham? No, I know their finances, they have a lot of money behind them, and it just didn't sit well with me. There have been many times (when I questioned the path) They took care of the players and staff when I was there … it was very disappointing and unfortunately it has come up again.

"I think Daniel is a very good businessman in terms of negotiation, sometimes it is very difficult, and that is why you see many unhappy players there and many players who want to leave. I just feel that the club, the fans they deserve something better than what they get sometimes.

"Yes, he has spent a lot of money in the stadium and on training ground, but I think if they really wanted to keep going, they would have that opportunity and the ability to do so."

"Daniel Levy has not wanted to press the button because he really does not want to spend the money to take Tottenham to the next level. Sometimes he tries to do things cheaply, so it has nothing to do with being a personal thing at all." .

Will clubs face a transfer embargo?

Harry Kane has been linked with a summer transfer to Manchester United

Neville has also wondered how there can be a wave of transfer activity this summer in light of the coronavirus pandemic that has forced multiple clubs to suspend non-playing staff while resorting to the government's Job Retention Plan. .

Neville said The soccer show: "These transfer discussions, be it Harry Kane to United for £ 200m or Jadon Sancho to City or United for £ 100m, completely undermines the discussions the Premier League is having with players around a 30 percent pay cut.

"If you're asking for a 30 percent pay cut across the board and you're going to spend another £ 1bm in two months on transfers. The Premier League spent £ 1.4bn last summer on transfers and the previous three summers also spent more than £ 1 billion.If you are trying to get salary cuts from 30 percent of existing players, you may have to set up a transfer embargo.

"If I were the PFA, and Tottenham wanted a 30 percent pay cut, or Manchester United on their players, which was what was said a couple of weeks ago, then it is very difficult for existing players to see their club makes a transfer of £ 200m three weeks later.

"Transfers are things that fans love, and we love players who move, but I find it wrong when we have a behind-the-scenes war over players taking cuts, clubs that need support, and then in the next breath you have a transfer speculation of £ 200 million.

"That doesn't seem right to me. Premier League clubs can't stop speculation, but there is no smoke without fire. I would suggest that the Premier League to stop this will probably impose a transfer embargo on all clubs that are looking to reduce wages of their players.

"That would remove much of the anguish that exists behind-the-scenes players who feel that the clubs are taking their wool from them."

