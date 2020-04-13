Hannah Brown activated by bachelor: listen to your contestant at heart

The Bachelornew show The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart It premiered on Monday and fans already think they've encountered the villain this season.
Within minutes of the series, people on social media began to suspect that Trevor holmes it is Jed Wyatt 2.0. For one thing, the 29-year-old singer is an aspiring country pop singer, just like Jed. Second, the star voluntarily chose to wear a jacket with a sherpa lining, similar to the one Jed wore when attempting to serenade Hannah brown.
First Bachelorette party she herself was watching the premiere and tweeted, "I'm triggered by all of this. @Chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH."
"We've already seen how this whole aspect …" another contestant Tyler Cameron additional, along with a photo of Trevor in his Sherpa-lined coat.
Overall, this doesn't bode well for Holmes, especially since Wyatt is now one of Bachelor Nation's most infamous contestants. He got a place in Single story when he proposed to Hannah without revealing the fact that he was in a relationship with another woman within days of joining her season.
That being said, many people believe that the show was basically inspired by Jed's dream of achieving fame through a dating show – actually, it was inspired by A star has been born. But, as Tyler Cameron noted, "They should give Jed producer credits because it's definitely the creative idea for this show."
Of course, things didn't work out so well for the good Jed, but there is hope for the musicians who joined this series. Each couple will have the opportunity to perform versions of songs, which will then be judged by a panel of judges. By doing so, they get thousands of visits and admirers, increasing the chance of signing a major record label.
There's also the fact that they might meet the love of their life in the series, something the contestants told E! It was very attractive. 25 years Savannah McKinley He shared, "I was really excited that he was surrounding me, you meet over 20 like-minded musicians and you know if I leave this experience with, like, a new best friend out of the deal or if I find the love of my life, I'm like I'm here to make those authentic connections. I'm just a people person, so I'm like hell, yeah, let's do this. "
Now all that is left for these stars is to listen to their hearts.
