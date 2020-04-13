Hannah Brown activated by bachelor: listen to your contestant at heart

The Bachelornew show The Bachelor Presents: Listen to your heart It premiered on Monday and fans already think they've encountered the villain this season.

Within minutes of the series, people on social media began to suspect that Trevor holmes it is Jed Wyatt 2.0. For one thing, the 29-year-old singer is an aspiring country pop singer, just like Jed. Second, the star voluntarily chose to wear a jacket with a sherpa lining, similar to the one Jed wore when attempting to serenade Hannah brown.

First Bachelorette party she herself was watching the premiere and tweeted, "I'm triggered by all of this. @Chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH."

"We've already seen how this whole aspect …" another contestant Tyler Cameron additional, along with a photo of Trevor in his Sherpa-lined coat.

Overall, this doesn't bode well for Holmes, especially since Wyatt is now one of Bachelor Nation's most infamous contestants. He got a place in Single story when he proposed to Hannah without revealing the fact that he was in a relationship with another woman within days of joining her season.