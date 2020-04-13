Gwen Stefani gives Blake Shelton a mullet inspired by the Tiger King

The cat is out of the bag: Blake Shelton have a new 'do!
The country singer is shaking up a new haircut, which comes courtesy of his girlfriend, gwen Stefani. If anything, Blake's latest hair transformation seems to be inspired by Tiger king.
Fortunately for fans, the couple recorded the glorious haircut during their virtual appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.
"I'm literally putting your initials on my head right now, Jimmy (Fall on) I'm not kidding, "said the 43-year-old country star, as Gwen could be seen cutting both sides of her hair with a razor.
He added: "She just said they don't show very well because of the gray hair."
"Oh no … that looks terrible," he Definitely Frontwoman said with a smile, after giving her man a makeover.
To the nightly host, he explained that these home interviews and looks are much more interesting than they normally would be.
"You would never do this in real life," Fallon told the "Hell Right,quot; singer. "Friend, you are so Tiger king right now. You have no idea."
In March, Blake revealed that he was bringing his mullet back. We just didn't know what would happen so soon.
"I have an announcement. Basically, with EVERYTHING I had scheduled to be canceled for the foreseeable future (sic)," he shared at the time, after having to cancel his tour in the middle of the Coronavirus pandemic. "@gwenstefani and I have made a decision together. I am growing my mullet as a symbol of hope or something …"
And he added: "Anyway, he will come back! Really. Stay tuned …"
It looks like Blake is enjoying his new 'do' and also its protagonist!
To see Gwen give her boyfriend her biggest haircut, check out the YouTube clip above! In addition, the singer will perform in The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon at 11:30 p.m. ITS T.
