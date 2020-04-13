Gwen Stefani gives Blake Shelton a mullet inspired by the Tiger King

The cat is out of the bag: Blake Shelton have a new 'do!

The country singer is shaking up a new haircut, which comes courtesy of his girlfriend, gwen Stefani. If anything, Blake's latest hair transformation seems to be inspired by Tiger king.

Fortunately for fans, the couple recorded the glorious haircut during their virtual appearance on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

"I'm literally putting your initials on my head right now, Jimmy (Fall on) I'm not kidding, "said the 43-year-old country star, as Gwen could be seen cutting both sides of her hair with a razor.

He added: "She just said they don't show very well because of the gray hair."

"Oh no … that looks terrible," he Definitely Frontwoman said with a smile, after giving her man a makeover.

To the nightly host, he explained that these home interviews and looks are much more interesting than they normally would be.