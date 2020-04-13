Home Entertainment Gucci Mane: I ask my enemies to die of coronavirus!

Gucci Mane: I ask my enemies to die of coronavirus!

On Easter Sunday, while most of the country was busy celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, or at least time with his loved ones, rapper Gucci Mane jumped on Twitter to wish his enemies would die from Coronavirus.

"I pray that my enemies die of corona corona virus," the rapper tweeted.

