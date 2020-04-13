Gucci Mane: I ask my enemies to die of coronavirus!

On Easter Sunday, while most of the country was busy celebrating the resurrection of Jesus, or at least time with his loved ones, rapper Gucci Mane jumped on Twitter to wish his enemies would die from Coronavirus.

"I pray that my enemies die of corona corona virus," the rapper tweeted.

His fans were shocked, to say the least.

"Man, you need some online church services and a hug. This is the worst timed tweet. There are people who really mourn the loss of loved ones now, due to the virus. Bad move, great friend …" wrote one follower.

"On Easter morning? This may not be what you have in mind," wrote another of Gucci's followers. "Our enemies are just reflections of the parts of us we hate the most."

Another added: "But the true enemy is the one who wants death over others. Think about it."

We're not sure what upset Gucci, who has tried to keep things pretty positive these days.