Gospel singer BeBe Winans talks about contracting coronavirus

Gospel singer BeBe Winans has spoken since revealing he had tested positive for the coronavirus, he says he has a lot to be thankful for.

"Sometimes, for some reason, we as people when we watch and watch television and various things that are happening around us, somehow we say that this cannot happen to me for some reason," he explained during an appearance. on the Joe Madison show. "I don't know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even being cautious, when the outbreak started, I took a little trip. I was actually in New York and I thought, well, I'm going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little trip, I caught him. "

He continued: "You cannot just go to the hospital, and if you do not need a respirator, they will not even take you. […] I am a man of faith and I was simply raised and In my opinion, I am concrete in the matter that God it's bigger than everything. Yet still, it's very important that we use common sense. So being on the other side now, I'm thankful for the word, I just finished my career and throughout the entire career, I was just saying "God, I appreciate it. I thank you because it could have been a different result for me and my family. So, I've learned to be more grateful for life itself. Forget about the houses and the cars and all these things. You can't endure any of that. That doesn't mean anything to you when your health is gone. "

We are glad that you feel better.