Gospel singer BeBe Winans talks about contracting coronavirus

Gospel singer BeBe Winans has spoken since revealing he had tested positive for the coronavirus, he says he has a lot to be thankful for.

"Sometimes, for some reason, we as people when we watch and watch television and various things that are happening around us, somehow we say that this cannot happen to me for some reason," he explained during an appearance. on the Joe Madison show. "I don't know why, but sometimes we believe that, and even being cautious, when the outbreak started, I took a little trip. I was actually in New York and I thought, well, I'm going to Detroit because I had a friend pass and we were having a funeral and just that little trip, I caught him. "

