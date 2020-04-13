Good Morning America Producer Thea Trachtenberg Dies at 51 – Deadline

Long time Good morning america Producer Thea Trachtenberg died Sunday. She was 51 years old.

In a note to staff on Sunday, senior executive producer Michael Corn said that she had been "battling serious heart and lung disease for some time." The doctors said that he did not have COVID-19. "

"He was tireless in his quest for perfection in his pieces, making him the first choice of many of ABC's top talents over the years," Corn wrote. “Extraordinarily gifted in what we do, she could equally equally epically clever and / or heartbreakingly crafting and / or funny television. That's no doubt because Thea herself was so smart and bitingly funny and full of heart. "

In GMA On Monday, host George Stephanopoulos said Trachtenberg "was a force on this show, a mentor to many of our staff, and a colleague and friend with scathing wit, a skeptical eye and a very big heart."

He said he worked with her on all her big shoots, and that she had a sense of bravery. He recalled interviewing President Barack Obama in the Oval Office for an exit interview. When Obama said they had 30 minutes for the conversation, Trachtenberg "stepped in and said," Mr. President, you promised 45. "

“Her fellow colleagues really really loved her. That's what we need to remember about Thea, "said presenter Robin Roberts.

Stephanopoulos said at the GMA on Monday that he tested positive for coronavirus but has not had any of the symptoms. He has been anchoring from home taking care of his wife, Ali Wentworth, who is recovering from the virus.

The show featured a tribute to Trachtenberg on Monday.