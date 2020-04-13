George Stephanopoulos says he tested positive for coronavirus – Deadline

Good morning america Host George Stephanopoulos said his test results tested positive for the coronavirus, as he has been caring for his wife Ali Wentworth while recovering from the virus.

But Stephanopoulos said he has not shown any symptoms as he continues to host the show from home.

"I also found out that my test came back positive for COVID, which really isn't a surprise given that I've been here for a couple of weeks," he said in GMA Monday. “But I think I am one of those cases that are asymptomatic. I have never had a fever. I never had chills. I never had a headache. I never had a cough. I never had trouble breathing. I feel very good."

He also said that his wife is recovering well.

"She is much better. … He is now on his fifth day without a fever, which is a good sign. Slowly get out of bed a little more each day. So we are very happy about that. "