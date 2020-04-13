George Stephanopoulos GMA positive tests for coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Coronavirus.

the Good morning america Anchor shared the health update on the morning show on Monday, April 13. Stephanopoulos's wife, Ali Wentworthpreviously tested positive for coronavirus.

"I am one of those cases that is basically asymptomatic," said Stephanopoulos. Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan Monday. "I never had a fever, I never had chills, I never had a headache, I never had a cough, I never had trouble breathing. I feel great."

As for how Wentworth feels, Stephanopoulos shared that his wife is "much, much better."

"He is now on his fifth day without fever, which is really a great sign," said Stephanopoulos. "I slowly get out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're very happy about that."

After sharing the health update at Wentworth, Stephanopoulos told his co-presenters that he learned that he had tested positive over the weekend.