George Stephanopoulos GMA positive tests for coronavirus

George Stephanopoulos has tested positive for Coronavirus.
the Good morning america Anchor shared the health update on the morning show on Monday, April 13. Stephanopoulos's wife, Ali Wentworthpreviously tested positive for coronavirus.
"I am one of those cases that is basically asymptomatic," said Stephanopoulos. Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan Monday. "I never had a fever, I never had chills, I never had a headache, I never had a cough, I never had trouble breathing. I feel great."
As for how Wentworth feels, Stephanopoulos shared that his wife is "much, much better."
"He is now on his fifth day without fever, which is really a great sign," said Stephanopoulos. "I slowly get out of bed a little bit more each day, so we're very happy about that."
After sharing the health update at Wentworth, Stephanopoulos told his co-presenters that he learned that he had tested positive over the weekend.
Wentworth had previously shared his health news with his followers on Instagram on April 1.
"I have tested positive for the Corona virus," Wentworth told his followers. "I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrible body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantining my family. This is pure misery."
Stephanopoulos and Wentworth, who married in 2001, have two daughters together.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLbdf3f3cf476003d847f831a191cb9f5c10%%MINIFYHTMLbdf3f3cf476003d847f831a191cb9f5c11%%MINIFYHTMLbdf3f3cf476003d847f831a191cb9f5c12%