Gavin Rossdale talks about co-parenting with Gwen Stefani

Many exes now expect a "simple way of life."

As many parents can relate, the Coronavirus The pandemic has resulted in a new way of life of staying at home and practicing social distancing. But for many couples who are no longer together, staying in touch with family can be a bit tricky.

In a new interview, Gavin rossdale open about shared parenting with ex-wife gwen Stefani in two separate locations

"I did the first two weeks with (my children), then they went to Oklahoma. They are on a 10,000 acre lot," he shared on SiriusXM & # 39; s. Trunk Nation with Eddie Trunk. "I think it's fine for now, but it's a big dilemma for parents and children who divide custody."

the Bush The leader added: "I know who is around me and I know who is bringing the crown, nobody, but you send your children to another place and now they come back to you, and now you are prone to whoever is with them. It is complicated with all divorced parents. "