Gabrielle Union's daughter Kaavia James is the funniest baby in her mother's arms

Gabrielle Union shared an Easter video with her baby, Kaavia James. If you've only seen happy kids in the Easter videos, this is your lucky day, because Dwayne Wade's girl is definitely something else.

Just watch the video her mother shared on her social media account.

& # 39; Happy Easter! Holding it 💯 @kaaviajames is not happy that we cut it from the electronics. She is frankly furious at this childish injustice. Go away, I say. Trying to enjoy it all 🥴🥴🥴🥴 By the way … the first video cuts right where Kaav is ready to fight me on the street to get his hands on a phone, "Gabrielle captioned her post that includes fun photos and videos of Kaavia.

One commenter said, "He is risen … He did NOT return for this …" 😂Awww.❤️ ’

Another follower exclaimed, "This kid is a WHOLE HUMOR I know when they show him their baby photos when he grows up, he will be WEAK."

Someone else posted this: "This stage is SO fun but you love them and they are soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo publicó And another fan said, "Niece wants what he wants!" Give that baby that phone! Hahaha

One fan wrote: ‘Oooooweeeee chile! She doesn't feel you today! 😂❤️ ’and a commenter posted: ga @gabunion what a contrast between your post and his angelic post on the @dwyanewade page.”

Another follower posted this: "The transparency of all of you with all life is beautiful. That baby had a complete natural fit. Mom is going to be someone bold, strong and strong."

A sponsor said: ‘Where's Shirley ?! How can you let them do @kaaviajames like that ?! You better take a tour by car!

Not too long ago, it was also revealed that the talented actress recently took to social media, and posted some adorable photos in which she's sporting a new hairstyle.



