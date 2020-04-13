Frustrated patient reveals long-standing fight with disfigured nose

An emotional moment.

Botched makes his return to E! tonight and one of this week's patientsMarcelo, a dog bite victim, has a heartbreaking story to share with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif It turns out that the story is also new for Marcelo's sister and mother.

In this preview, Marcelo begins by explaining that he was bitten by a dog at the age of four, which resulted in nose surgery. Dr. Nassif said that while doctors "did the best they could,quot; at Marcelo's age, there is now "some tissue discrepancy,quot; due to the use of what is called a "flap."

"When you use a flap, you are moving a handkerchief from one part of the face to another. In the case of Marcelo, it was the cheek to the nose," he explains to the Botched cameras "The problem with Marcelo's nose is that the fin is a permanent solution. He kept growing, but the fin doesn't."

According to Marcelo, due to his nose, he became a victim of bullying when his family moved from Ecuador to North Carolina.