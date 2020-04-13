Frustrated patient reveals long-standing fight with disfigured nose

An emotional moment.
Botched makes his return to E! tonight and one of this week's patientsMarcelo, a dog bite victim, has a heartbreaking story to share with Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif It turns out that the story is also new for Marcelo's sister and mother.
In this preview, Marcelo begins by explaining that he was bitten by a dog at the age of four, which resulted in nose surgery. Dr. Nassif said that while doctors "did the best they could,quot; at Marcelo's age, there is now "some tissue discrepancy,quot; due to the use of what is called a "flap."
"When you use a flap, you are moving a handkerchief from one part of the face to another. In the case of Marcelo, it was the cheek to the nose," he explains to the Botched cameras "The problem with Marcelo's nose is that the fin is a permanent solution. He kept growing, but the fin doesn't."
According to Marcelo, due to his nose, he became a victim of bullying when his family moved from Ecuador to North Carolina.
"New country, new culture, a new student, so I have this obvious scar. Throughout puberty, my face developed and all my features grew, but my left nose," says Marcelo in the clip, adding that he faced "a lot of ridicule and insults.
He continues: "And then, like, getting confused with my sexuality, that also started to play around and factor the teasing. That was a lot of pressure. I would like to cry a little and then put myself back together. So this is the first time that my family has found out from this ".
To make matters worse, Marcelo is still struggling to feel confident about his appearance to this day.
"I'm not dating anyone now because I feel very insecure about it," he explains. "So I turned off. It sucks."
Disclosure is difficult for both his mother and sister. In a confessional, the latter expands on how it felt to hear his brother talk about being bullied.
"It makes me sad. Some of the things he is saying today I have never heard before," says Marcelo's sister. "It makes me feel guilty because I feel like I could have been much more there for him."
She also tells Drs. Nassif and Dubrow that Marcelo "has always been so sweet and close to us,quot;.
"He is the best son of all," adds Marcelo's mother.
To wrap up the consultation, Marcelo tells doctors he hopes to fix the scars on his cheek and nose, along with the symmetry of the affected nostrils.
"Well, the pressure is on!" Dr. Nassif says.
