Free browser-based multiplayer games for "social distancing,quot; times – Game news

Just because you have to keep a social distance from friends and family doesn't mean you can't do things together. Pick a moment to relax with some fries, your favorite drink, and an online gaming session with your clique.

Cardz Mania | www.cardzmania.com

After creating a free account on Cardz Mania, you are provided with a code to share with your friends so they can add it to your friends list after signing up.

As members, everyone has access to over 20 card games including 3-2-5, Canasta, Crazy 8s, Gin Rummy, Hearts, Freecell, Rummy, Spades, and Whist.

Select any game from the list and you can play a solo game, take part in a daily challenge, a weekly drink or organize a private table for your team.

The Daily Challenge consists of three rounds where players receive the same cards, and the goal is to get the maximum points each time. In the end, the top scorer can wear the crown for a day.

For the Weekly Cup, qualifiers are held, every hour, from Monday to Thursday. You qualify if you win three consecutive games or get six total wins. The finals are announced on Friday and take place over the weekend. If you and your friends love card games, you will enjoy Cardz Mania.

Chess | chess.com



This website is the largest community on the Internet for chess, and even has Grandmasters among its members.



In addition to access to multiplayer chess, where you play with friends, you have access to a lot of extras that help you hone your game skills.

The site includes chess puzzles, articles, tutorials, videos, and even reviews of their games. This is a place, if your friend doesn't show up for their party date, and if he's good enough, he can also test his skills against a Grandmaster.

Sign up for a paid account on this website, and you'll get access to additional puzzles, weekly lessons, unlimited videos, and more.

Tabletopia | tabletopia.com



Tabletopia is a website that hosts classics like Backgammon, Parcheesi (Ludo), Mahjong and Reversi; card games like Texas Hold’em, Gin Rummy, Spades and Hearts, and even new titles that developers have recently introduced.



You can play games you already know or use Tabletopia to try something new. Select a game and share the link with friends. It's free, and guests don't even need accounts to play. You can go find and play to join games others have started, or visit the site's Discord channel to find people to play with. But that's not all: of the 875 titles on offer, there are over 50 games that have solitaire modes for you to enjoy on your own.

Drawize | www.drawize.com



This is a fun drawing game, it is an online version of Pictionary. Step by step, each one is given a word, while the rest have to guess what is being taken out to earn points and win the round.

Create a special room just for friends and family, and you will be provided with a link that you can invite them to join. Alternatively, you can choose to play with players from all over the world.

Drawize even has a section that helps you hone your drawing skills fast by providing you with words to illustrate. And it even has a Quick Divination section where you are asked to guess what others have drawn. Both modes act as a good practice before taking on your friends and family in this fun hobby.

Travian Legends | onlinegame.travian.com

Travian is a game of strategy and patience, and although you can do it alone, you will definitely be better off with some friends joining the same server to form future alliances.

Here, you start as the leader of a small town, surrounded by underdeveloped resources like farm fields, iron mines, and forests. Before you start, you will also have to choose one of the three tribes you want to play with; These include the Romans, Gauls, and Teutons.

Each of these has its own strengths and weaknesses. While one tribe might have great defense capabilities, the other might have better merchants, while another might have the best warriors.

The game involves developing the natural resources around you to build new buildings and improve existing ones; You will need to manage food for your troops, plan attacks on villages to plunder their resources, and even defend your own lands from enemy attacks. When you have enough resources, you can even find or conquer new villages, while trading with other players.

Travian allows players to communicate with each other via in-game messages, and can join strategic alliances for military and economic cooperation with others to help achieve individual and alliance objectives.

