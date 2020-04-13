Frank Lampard on how Billy Gilmour shone in Chelsea training | Football news





Speaking on The Football Show, Frank Lampard explains how Billy Gilmour burst onto the scene for Chelsea.

Frank Lampard says Billy Gilmour impressed at Chelsea's training long before his impressive performances last month.

Midfielder Gilmour burst onto the scene with two man-of-the-match displays in early March in wins over Liverpool and Everton, with the 18-year-old Scotsman winning applause both inside and outside Chelsea.

Here, speaking on The Football Show, Chelsea boss Lampard explained how Gilmour's focus on the basics is outstanding, and how he was knocking on the door as a starting point long before last month …

& # 39; I just had to train with the first team & # 39;

Lampard revealed that it was difficult not to move Gilmour from academy training to the first team, such was his high level of performance at Cobham and he insists that the young midfielder does the basics correctly, often the most difficult thing to do …

"We have had some of the youngest players this year, and that has given me great pleasure as they are great to work with. They want to get in, they want to learn and they are like sponges."

"Billy has given me as much pleasure as anyone. When you look at Billy, he can be quite light in size, he is quite calm, young and polite, but then you train day by day with him during the season." .

Gilmour was the man of the match in Chelsea's victories over Liverpool and Chelsea in early March

"He moved into the first team a long time ago to train because he had to, because he had just trained at that level. If you have a possession in training or a small game, just simple passes, whatever, you talk about having the attitude there. and understand the basics.

"Nowadays he can lose a little bit, doing the basics correctly, and he does them day after day. I'm pretty sure he will because his attitude and the family around him is good, and he has the talent.

"It was a real pleasure to see someone come in and do the midfield basics, and that does not mean they are not a talented player, but the basics of receiving the ball, going around the corner and making all the right decisions in the game.

"Those are some of the hardest things to do, and he does them well."

Threw it away? I was conservative, if at all!

Gilmour, who only made his second outing for the first team, had a man-of-the-match performance in Chelsea's 2-0 win over Liverpool in the FA Cup in early March, but Lampard insists he could have pitched earlier. . .

"People probably think I threw him against Liverpool in the FA Cup, but he probably deserved to play earlier because of the way he was training, and I was probably a little conservative with him."

1:35 Roy Keane praised Gilmour, who marked his first Premier League start for Chelsea with a man-of-the-match display in a 4-0 victory over Everton in early March. Roy Keane praised Gilmour, who marked his first Premier League start for Chelsea with a man-of-the-match display in a 4-0 victory over Everton in early March.

"And the moment he got there on the field, he showed off the replica of that training, doing the right passing drills, being the brightest in training, and he went and did it against Liverpool, he went and did it against the best team in the country.

"Now he has established a benchmark, and after this break he has to try to come back and continue with the career that he began to show that he can have."

Keane's analysis focuses on

Roy Keane's brilliant review of Gilmour after victory over Liverpool surprised some, including Lampard, with the former Manchester United midfielder admitting he looked like a "world-class player,quot;

Keane said in early March: "I was sitting at home with a cup of tea and some chocolate in front of me and I didn't have the volume on. When the game started, I got out of my seat, which I rarely thought: & # 39; Who is this child? & # 39; "

1:35 Roy Keane praised Gilmour, who marked his first Premier League start for Chelsea with a man-of-the-match display in a 4-0 victory over Everton in early March. Roy Keane praised Gilmour, who marked his first Premier League start for Chelsea with a man-of-the-match display in a 4-0 victory over Everton in early March.

Lampard said Monday: "I had to put down my cup of tea to hear Roy say something good! Just kidding, Roy Keane was a fantastic midfield player and probably won't give credit unless it's due, and it was due.

"I think Roy is right, I think he is right, and Billy should be happy with that. He will not be wrong long after something a midfield player like Roy Keane says."

"Billy came with the right attitude and attributes, and a lot of that has to come from within. In terms of the basics, Billy has them, and that's a great platform to build such a brilliant career."

The future is bright …

Lampard says the current Chelsea youth crop will play a role in the club's success in the future, and says he has tried to attract younger players since his arrival last summer …

"We have had a couple of other young players, Tino Anjorin and Ian Maatsen, I don't want to leave out others as they have the potential to do it."

"One of the first things we tried to do at Chelsea was bring them in and train them, and give them the idea that if they train well at the academy, it's marked, not forgotten, and you can train with the first team."

"It is a great advantage for the club that we have this lot and we show it, and they have a long way to go, but they will surely be a big part of the club in the future."

Watch The Football Show every weekday from 9-11 a.m. on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Premier League and get involved using #SkyFootballShow