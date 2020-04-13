Frank Lampard at The Football Show: Chelsea will not copy Liverpool or Man City | Football news

Lampard on The Football Show: "We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we cannot try to copy,quot;

















1:12



Speaking on The Football Show, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his team will seek to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League in its own way, and will not copy Liverpool or Manchester City.

Speaking on The Football Show, Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says his team will seek to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League in its own way, and will not copy Liverpool or Manchester City.

Frank Lampard insists that Chelsea will seek to bridge the gap to the top of the Premier League in its own way, and will not copy Liverpool or Manchester City.

Lampard has Chelsea in a credible fourth place in the Premier League in his first season as manager at Stamford Bridge, having dealt with a transfer ban for the summer window.

Speaking on The Football Show, Lampard says closing that gap won't be done easily, but he says the Blues have their own unique process in the pursuit of success.

"I don't want to jump the gun because what Liverpool and Manchester City have done has been clear; it would be silly if I suggest that we can bridge that gap quickly because there has been a lot of hard work at those clubs in terms of recruiting the best players, great coaches.

"We have to be part of that process. We have to do it our way, we cannot try to copy. We have had experienced players around this year to help the youth, but we know that there are small areas within the team … some of that's what we already have on the ground here, part of that is how we might seek to recruit.

Lampard has Chelsea in fourth place in the Premier League in his first season as boss

"What is happening in the world has made it very difficult to plan on that front. But as we entered this break, I certainly felt that we were moving in the right direction and with continued progress and work on the training ground, as well as potentially bringing in some players in key areas to try to help us bridge that gap, yes I firmly believe that we can (challenge). "

Reflecting on the season thus far, Lampard says the club has been looking for consistency, but overall he's happy with where Chelsea receives his transfer restrictions and the youth on his side.

"I am always the first to criticize myself and see what we could have done better. I am quite happy with where we are in fourth place. It was always a difficult and competitive year for us. Those first four and we are there in this moment.

Lampard with Man City manager Pep Guardiola earlier this season

"How can we progress from here? We have young people; sometimes we have been looking for coherence, which I think can happen with a young team. I am quite happy with where we are, but I want much more." As a manager, you are never ready to settle.

"This situation has given us time to reflect, but you miss that everyday feeling of being with the staff and the players. I have tried to use some time to reflect and start planning and looking forward. As a manager, much of that time of Preparation is a big part of what we do, as a player I'm sure they're leveling up. "

Lampard says he must have a great element of confidence in his players to stay fit.

Regarding the postponement of soccer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lampard admits that there must be a great element of confidence for his players that they stay fit and healthy, but says that several of his players may have recovered from the injury by then. . football returns is a bonus.

"It is very difficult to control the physical state. You must have a great element of confidence in the players. They are good professionals."

"Everyone is trying to be in as good a condition as they can go back and the only good thing is that we had four or five serious injuries and it has given them time to do some rehabilitation work." us a little fresher when we come back. "