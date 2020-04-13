FedEx driver disinfects package for girls with autoimmune disorder to reduce their exposure to coronavirus

One family was impressed by an act of kindness shown by their FedEx driver and they wanted to share humanity's moment with the world.

FedEx employee Justin Bradshaw was dropping packages on his route from Boca Raton, Florida, when he came across a note posted on the door of a home. "Someone in this house has an autoimmune disorder," said the sign, further explaining that people with autoimmune disorders are at increased risk for COVID-19 infections.

The note was placed there by Carrie Blasi, the mother of Emma, ​​11, who was born with type 1 diabetes, according to Yahoo Lifestyle. Instead of leaving the package there as requested, Blasi's doorbell camera captured Bradshaw reading the note before going to his truck with disinfectant and a paper towel.

After scrubbing the package, Bradshaw wrote on the box, "I sanitized (his) box once I saw the note on (his) door," adding a "stay safe,quot; with a smiling face.

Blasi was touched by the "surprising,quot; actions of the driver.

"I couldn't believe he took the time to disinfect the box," he told Yahoo Lifestyle. "Who does that? It went beyond and beyond. "

But in an interesting twist, Bradshaw and Blasi have more in common than just this moment. Bradshaw understands the precautions because her 1-year-old daughter Nova was born at 28 weeks and weighed 1 pound.

"She was the size of my hand," said Bradshaw. He and his wife Yasmine had to be careful with their baby during their 60-day hospital stay and at high risk of exposure to the coronavirus from package handling, cleanliness becomes natural for Bradshaw.

"I keep gloves, wipes, and masks in my truck and an extra set of clothing to change into before entering my home after work," Bradshaw said. "When I get home, I take a shower 15 minutes before greeting my family."

FedEx applauded Bradshaw's actions. "We commend the actions of this service provider employee, who went further by disinfecting a package of high-risk customers."

The doorbell cameras capture many things, but I'm glad that this brief moment has been captured and is being recognized.

