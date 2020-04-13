Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia come out in colorful outfits to match their equally colorful purple dog!

Farrah Abraham was caught by paparazzi on camera during Easter during the COVID-19 quarantine. The reality TV star was making sure that she and everyone else was safe in the midst of the pandemic by wearing a mask and gloves, but that didn't mean she was going to give up on style!

Farrah and her daughter Sophia, who were also accompanied by their dog, wore colorful sweatshirts with ties and dye and the mother even shook bunny years to celebrate the party!

But, crazy enough, her fashion wasn't even the only thing that caught everyone's attention!

In fact, the most commented on social networks as soon as the photos appeared, was the dog named Cupcake!

The reason for this is that his white fur had been dyed purple!

Cupcake was leaning on the hip of the former Teen Mom star during her and her 11-year-old daughter's walk through Los Angeles and passersby couldn't miss it!

A cute purple / pink animal is sure to attract most people's attention!

The adorable puppy dyed these bright colors everywhere except for his face, of course, probably just for security reasons.

As for Farrah and her daughter, the two have been rocking a lot of fashion lately and this time was no exception.

As mentioned above, the two of them wore a tint from head to toe, but that was not all!

Their white protective masks, blue gloves, and colored sneakers were also the same!

The only difference was the fact that the mother wore massive bunny ears, while her daughter did not.

As for where exactly the colorful trio was heading, that has yet to be confirmed, but they may have been out for a quick stroll at Easter, as staying home all the time in the midst of quarantine can be really frustrating.

Some managers walking around from time to time can do wonders!



