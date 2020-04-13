Farah Khan cleans the air around her spiel on training videos

Since the lockout started, B-towners has been indulging us with some great homemade videos. From washing dishes, cooking delicious foods to helping people stay fit with exercise videos, our social media sites are flooded with quarantine content every day. While the stars saw no problem with the content, choreographer and director Farah Khan was a little upset.

Farah turned to social media to post a message saying that this is not the right time to enjoy frivolous content, while a large population of the world is starving and does not even have a roof over their heads. The director spoke about her thoughts on it and got a lot of trolling in return.

Clarifying the air about this, Farah recently told a newspaper that all she was trying to do was point out how sensitive the situation is. Therefore, one should avoid posting such content. Then he apologized and said he encourages everyone to exercise and do whatever they want. She added that she herself walks on her balcony every day.

Well, in unprecedented times like this, everyone is coming up with their own ways of coping with the pandemic. So, to each his own, what does he say?