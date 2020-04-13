fans: Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems to manufacture fans – Latest news

Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems said on Monday it had reused assembly lines to make thousands of automatic ventilation machines as the country believes that local production will make up for the global shortage due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the technology developed by LifeCan Medical, Elbit machines will allow medical centers to provide initial care to patients with less severe respiratory conditions, said the company, which is best known for its advanced weapon platforms and surveillance systems.

With more than 10,000 coronavirus cases and dozens of deaths from COVID-19 lung disease, Israel has joined the international fight for new fans, including sending the Mossad spy service to search for devices abroad.

The head of the purchasing division of the Ministry of Health, Orly Weinstein, said that Israel must be self-sufficient, since some suppliers in other countries have inflated prices or canceled orders so that resources can be redirected to their own governments.

"My problem is competition with other countries. The sooner you identify the event (health crisis), the sooner you can order equipment. The second lesson: do it yourself," he told Israel's calcalista newspaper on Monday.

According to the Ministry of Health, Israel now has around 3,500 fans, or about one for every 2,500 citizens.

In comparison, the United States can gather up to 200,000 fans, according to a March 25 article from the Society for Critical Care Medicine, one for every 1,635 Americans.

Israeli authorities have said their goal was to increase their national fan pool to 7,000 by next month.

Israel can also be asked to provide fans for Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and blocked the Gaza Strip, where there is currently only one machine for every 16,000 people. Palestinians have reported around 308 coronavirus cases and two deaths.

At the request of the Israeli government, Elbit said, the company had converted two manufacturing facilities into assembly lines for the new fans. With 24-hour shifts, they are expected to start producing around 300 machines per week after the Jewish Passover holiday ends on Wednesday.

Another defense company, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), said last month that it would mass-produce fans in cooperation with the government and medical device maker Inovytec.

Separately, a team of Israeli scientists this week revealed a rudimentary respirator, called AmboVent, which they said could easily be built at a cost of $ 500 to $ 1,000 each, a fraction of the price of many commercially available machines.

Designed as a back-up for underfunded healthcare systems around the world, AmboVent's manufacturing schematics have been made available online for free, the designers said.

