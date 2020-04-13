FandangoNOW Reports Movie Releases Best Weekend for Streaming Service – Deadline

In the first news series that Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour It was a hit over the Easter weekend, FandangoNOW claims this morning that the movie was the most reserved title of all time in streaming service history, the most rented digital title on opening day, and the best-selling movie. (in terms of rentals) during its first three days of digital launch.

No specific numbers were provided, neither in dollars nor in transactions.

Trolls World Tour It was available for $ 19.99 as a 48 hour rental.

The previous champion for a 3-day digital rental on FandangoNOW was Universal / Blumhouse The invisible man.

The top 10 FandangoNOW over the weekend consisting of purchases and rentals were:

one) Trolls World Tour

two) Bad Boys for Life

3) Sonic the Hedgehog

4) Birds of prey

5) The invisible man

6) Dolittle

7) The call of nature

8) Like a boss

9) Bloodshot

10) Jumanji: the next level