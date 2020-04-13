Fallen Kingdom opening day: Up News Info

Universal is still collecting data when it comes to its Dreamworks Animation digital rental launch Trolls World Tour Last weekend, it is believed to have been a record weekend and opening day digital rental. These are the benchmarks that indicate this, even though retailers will provide full dollar amounts in a weekly report.

Trolls World Tour did 10 times more than Universal's previous digital opening day champion, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which according to home entertainment sources made around $ 2M-3M in the United States on the first day. Avengers Endgame by sources they had a first week of digital rent of $ 30 million in flash reports, and the idea is that Trolls World Tour it will far exceed that. Other indicators of success during the weekend: Trolls World Tour It is the # 1 title on all major on-demand platforms, exceeding the expectations of digital retailers, including Amazon, Comcast, Apple, Vudu, Google / YouTube, DirecTV, and FandangoNOW.

PLUS…