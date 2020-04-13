Fall Plan for Downforce | Racing News

Downforce is set for a fall campaign according to coach Willie McCreery.

The eight-year-old finished second in four of his six outings last quarter, but his need to cut the ground will limit his opportunities, with races currently on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McCreery said, "Downforce was ready to run, but he will have to wait now and he probably won't run now until the fall. He loves the very soft terrain."

Downforce is a twice-listed scorer and stablemate Ickworth also hit that level last period, winning the first aviator bets at the Curragh last May.

He was unlucky in five subsequent starts, however, and McCreery is eager to use his pace this season.

"She will run anything around four furlongs!" joked.

"There is a race for the three-year-old fillies in Cork and also a race in Bath.

"She got up when the positions opened at Ascot (at the Queen Mary Stakes) and didn't take part. She was really lucky as the ground had softened and she wouldn't have run her career anyway."

"She has a lot of rhythm and one day it was difficult for her to negotiate the curve at Dundalk. There are many five-furlick races for her and the likes of Tipperary suit her."

"She is very small, so she cannot run at a disadvantage, so it would have to be a race of conditions that suits her. We might have to travel a little with her."