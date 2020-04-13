Facebook's AI model beats Google, runs 5x faster on GPUs

SAN FRANCISCO: A team from Facebook AI Research (FAIR) has developed an innovative low-dimensional design space called & # 39; RegNet & # 39; It outperforms traditional available models like Google and works five times faster on GPUs.

RegNet produces simple, fast and versatile networks and, in experiments, outperformed Google's SOTA EfficientNet models, the researchers said in a paper titled & # 39; Design of Network Design Spaces; published in the ArXiv prepress repository.

The researchers sought "interpretability and to discover general design principles that describe simple networks that work well and are generalized in all settings."

The Facebook AI team made controlled comparisons with EfficientNet with no improvement in training time and under the same training setup.

Introduced in 2019, Google's EfficientNet uses a combination of NAS and model scaling rules and represents the current SOTA.

With comparable training setups and flops, RegNet models outperformed EfficientNet models while being up to 5x faster on GPUs.

Rather than designing and developing individual networks, the team focused on designing actual network design spaces that span huge and possibly infinite populations of model architectures.

The quality of the design space is analyzed using the empirical error distribution (EDF) function.

Analysis of the RegNet design space also provided researchers with other unexpected insights into network design.

They noted, for example, that the depth of the best models is stable in all computing regimes with an optimal depth of 20 blocks (60 layers).

"While it is common to see that modern mobile networks employ inverted bottlenecks, the researchers noted that the use of inverted bottlenecks degrades performance. The best models do not use bottlenecks or inverted bottlenecks," the newspaper said. .

Facebook's AI research team recently developed a tool that tricks the facial recognition system into misidentifying a person in a video.

The "deidentification,quot; system, which also works on live video, uses machine learning to change the key facial features of a subject in a video.

FAIR is advancing the state of the art in artificial intelligence through fundamental and applied research in open collaboration with the community.

The social media giant created the Facebook AI Research (FAIR) group in 2014 to advance the state of the art of AI through open research for the benefit of all.

Since then, FAIR has grown into an international research organization with laboratories in Menlo Park, New York, Paris, Montreal, Tel Aviv, Seattle, Pittsburgh, and London.

