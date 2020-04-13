Facebook India: Facebook Launches Online Resource Guide for Educational Communities – Latest News

Facebook has released an online resource guide for educational communities on how to collaborate and continue the learning process using Facebook products, tools and programs, while providing COVID-19 related information from authentic sources.

The guide is currently available in English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and Kannada.

In its first phase, Facebook partnered with UNESCO, which will help ensure that the guide reaches students, educational institutions and teachers across India, in addition to supporting the updating and curation of the guide with resources from relevant learning.

The online resource will help and guide educational communities on how to collaborate by using Facebook products and tools like Facebook Pages, Facebook Groups, Facebook Live, Messenger, WhatsApp and Instagram, the company said.

Additionally, it has modules from Facebook's digital literacy program: "We Think Digital,quot; to help people think critically and share carefully online.

"Through our online learning resource guide, we want to equip relevant teachers, parents, and government officials with extensive resources and tools to help them stay connected and collaborate digitally to facilitate remote learning," Manish Chopra, Principal and Chief of Alliances, Facebook India said in a statement.

The guide will also provide vital information on COVID-19 from authoritative and credible sources, such as advice from the Government of India, the WHO Status Report Page in India, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Coronavirus Resource Center on Facebook and the UNICEF Guide to COVID-19 prevention and control in schools and help them deal with misinformation about anxiety and bust surrounding the ongoing pandemic.

More than 90 percent of the world's students are affected by the closure of schools and universities.

"In line with global efforts, UNESCO in New Delhi will focus on mobilizing actors and resources at the national and state levels to develop an effective and unified response while avoiding overlaps to achieve maximum impact," said Eric Falt, Director and Representative UNESCO, UNESCO New Delhi Group Office for Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka.

"In addition, needs on the ground will be combined with context-appropriate solutions to provide education remotely, leveraging high-tech, low-tech, and non-tech approaches with a special focus on ensuring access for female students," she added. Falt.

