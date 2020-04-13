Exclusive: Manish Malhotra in all the things that keep him busy during quarantine



You are known to be a workaholic. How do you keep yourself busy at home these days?

I kept waking up early in the morning, just like I do on other days. I have been entering the creative aspect of drawing and thinking of new designs. I am sure that once all this is done, I will be able to create a collection that will be different from anything I have done before.

Is there a silver lining to this situation?

The best thing about home quarantine is the fact that I now have a lot of quality time to spend with my mother. My father (Suraj Malhotra) passed away last November, in 2019. So this is our time together. She is 88 years old and active. We have breakfast together every morning, we have lunches and dinners together. Drink tea together and catch up on old classic movies. It's an amazing time spent with her, listening to her childhood stories, listening to my childhood stories of her. So it's a really good feeling. Also, I have reread what I had not done in so many years.

Is there anything different you are doing during the quarantine period for your health and fitness?

I gave myself a 21 day challenge, trying to lose some weight. So I'm trying to control my dessert intake, like a very light dinner or nothing. I have become a vegetarian during these 21 days. Also, I've been exercising for an hour every day. I thought I should maintain my discipline of waking up early in the morning. I entered a training regimen, something I have not done in the past two years. I thought it would improve my physical condition and use quarantine time to benefit my body.



How do you stay away from negative thoughts after reading all the depressing news about the pandemic?

Every day is not Sunday. So there are days when I get up late and say, 'Oh, God, I'm bored now. But then I speak in my mind and look at the bright side of all this and the fact that it is good for all of us in quarantine and that the virus will not spread.

Follow…

Also introspection. This time he is giving me the opportunity to look at myself, to look at all the work I have done. To go back in time and see if I was wrong somewhere, find out where I was wrong, what mistake I made, how I can improve my work, myself and everything around me. I am contacting friends with whom I have not been in contact for a long time. Also being in contact with my family, listening to music … All this constantly makes you feel positive. Waking up early is the most positive thing for me and that is what I have continued to do.

That is highly recommended, especially during these times …

With this quarantine time, it is important to rediscover yourself. Sometimes it is beautiful to look at yourself and I rarely do it because I am constantly running for work. So this is giving me time to think, evolve, introspect. Also to be a person that I want to be. I think we will all change as people after this because we will understand the value of simplicity. And today we value everything, whether it is meeting a friend or the luxury of traveling or eating out. All of it. We took everything for granted so far, but we will not in the future.

Is there something specific that one should do to stay healthy and happy?

To stay healthy and happy, one must constantly speak with his mind and focus on the best things. Sometimes, a lot of knowledge of social networks and our intellect we tend to read a lot, look a lot. But a lot of information can also be depressing. After a while, I stopped watching the news and concentrated on what to do in the future, what awaits us for the best times to come. Yes of course you need to know what is happening. worldwide, but there must be a time limit. You must balance it with listening to music, reading, watching a movie, or running or walking on the treadmill. It could even be something you like to eat. Just look at the best side. You have to do that for your mind because a healthy mind is of utmost importance in difficult times like these.