Eva Marcille's Easter photos and videos convince fans that there's never a dull moment at the Sterlings – the family also celebrates Mikey's birthday!

Eva Marcille shared some Easter photos and videos, and people can now see that there is never a dull moment at the Sterlings' house. Take a look at some of the posts Eva shared on her social media account.

‘Happy Easter from the Sterlings. Easter is not canceled and God's work is not canceled. We count our blessings and name one by one. Celebrate the work of the cross wherever you are. He is risen. #sterlingsays #eastersunday #thesterlings "Eva captioned one of her posts.

He also shared a video with which he subtitled: "It is never a boring moment. Happy Easter everyone, from Bishop @miketsterling,quot; and my neice @ kandis.sterling with the ad libs "

A fan poured out on her family and said: ‘You have a beautiful family. Happy Easter to all of you! "And someone else posted this:" Your baby looks exactly like her husband ♥ "Happy Easter!"

Someone else posted this: "Beautiful Easter,quot; Portrait … Happy Easter … PLEASE BE SURE … "and another follower posted this message:" Amen! He is risen !! We serve a risen sister! Happy Easter to you and your beautiful family! "

Another commenter wrote, "Eva said get up, get dressed, come to this living room," "Everyone smiles, love, bless your family."

One of Eva's fabulous ones exclaimed: Muy Very good boys! You two have beautiful children and I think my husband is the best of all Housewives centers. He just looks like a cool cat. "

Eva and the family also celebrate Mikey's birthday and she made sure to mark this important event with a post on her IG account as well.

Not too long ago, Eva also praised her daughter, Marley Rae, saying that she is an amazing photographer.

‘From the moment Marley Rae took a camera, I knew she had something special. Watching her grow as a budding photographer and artist has been an absolute splendor, "Eva said.

Ad

People praised his entire family.



Post views:

0 0