Eva Longoria is thrilled with co-star "Incredible," "Desperate Housewives," Felicity Huffman and her "Strong Connection!"

It turns out that despite the huge college-entry fraud scandal that Felicity Huffman, her former Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria still has involved, has good things to say about her. In fact, the latter met up with some of the other cast members, minus Felicity, and while they might have shadowed her in his absence, they all raved about how incredibly talented she is!

The actresses gathered through Stars in the House, a virtual mini show hosted daily by SiriusXM's Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley in the midst of the quarantine.

While they obviously had a lot of fun catching up, the stars did this primarily to help raise donations for the Coronavirus Actor Fund efforts.

The list of names in the online show includes: Vanessa Williams, Marcia Cross, Dana Delaney, Eva Longoria, as well as Brenda Song!

As mentioned earlier, Huffman was not present at the small gathering, but the other ladies had a lot of fun chatting about their favorite Desperate Housewives moments and more!

As for the other actresses who also skipped the meeting, Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan, they also went out to chat!

James mentioned that "Lynette's story when she had cancer … was fine," and was later cut to a clip from the show's first season when the character reveals that she was ill.

"I'm going to cry!" Brenda reacted to the images that Huffman expertly acted to be extremely moving and emotional.

Marcia Cross then directly praised Huffman for her talent, saying that ‘I feel like Felicity Huffman is a mad genius. An incredible actress! In fact, I remember doing that scene once it appeared; I forget everything until I'm looking. "

Then it was Eva's turn to remember, the actress shared that: & # 39; I remember that story, and it was difficult because we were a real dramatization, we were always a joke, and then that gravity would take you by surprise and that's what which I loved. about the show is that we have to do two things. When Felicity had this story, she sank her teeth into it, had many questions … she is the actress. "

And that was not the end of the praise!

Eva also recalled another scene from Huffman that took place in the hospital.

She claims that at the time, while filming him, she would forget her lines because Felicity was "amazing,quot;.

Ad %MINIFYHTML92e979a21330654f31e84fadb2eea9f722% %MINIFYHTML92e979a21330654f31e84fadb2eea9f722%

"Felicity and I have such a strong connection … we have all created these lasting friendships," she added sweetly. Aww …



Post views:

0 0