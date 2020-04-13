ESRB Introduces New Label To Indicate A Game Has Loot Boxes

Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB), which is the organization that rates video game content, today announced a new label to indicate that a game will offer in-game purchases of loot boxes or similar types of items that provide the player with Random Rewards .

"This new interactive element, In-game purchases (includes random items), will be assigned to any game containing in-game offers to purchase digital products or bonuses with real world currency (or with virtual currencies or other forms of in-game currency that can be purchased with real world currency) for which the player does not t know before you buy the specific digital products or bonuses they will receive (eg loot boxes, item packages, mystery rewards), "according to the ESRB. The label will apply to,quot; loot boxes, porridge games, packages of items or letters, award wheels, treasure chests and more, "the organization said.

The new tag will be located below the game's content rating, as seen in the photo above. The ESRB originally introduced the "in-game purchases,quot; label in February 2018, but that label was broad enough to be applicable to any game that offered any type of affordable digital good, including non-random items such as subscriptions, passes, season, or updates to disable ads.

Loot boxes have been heavily criticized for resembling gambling by hooking players and children to spend real money in hopes of purchasing wanted items in the game. The ESRB said today since creating the in-game shopping label, "Consumers and game enthusiasts (not necessarily parents) have asked us to include additional information to identify games that include random purchases."

Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony have pledged to require game publishers on their platforms to disclose the odds of receiving loot items, and are aiming sometime in 2020 for that policy to take effect. And many of the top game publishers have also vowed to reveal loot odds by the end of 2020.