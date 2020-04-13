ESPN asks 100 commenters to join executives on temporary pay cut – Deadline

ESPN has asked its highest-paid commentators to accept pay cuts as the Disney universe continues to adapt to the widespread economic carnage of the coronavirus pandemic, including a world without live sports.

"We are asking about 100 of our commenters to join our executives and take a temporary pay cut. These are difficult times and we are all in this together, ”ESPN said in a statement Monday.

The company declined to comment beyond that, but we learned that the request is for a three-month, 15% pay cut for the highest-paid commenters, as ESPN tries to avoid more licenses and continue weekly pay checks for other ESPN employees who may be more financially at risk.

Pay cuts and allowances have been moving through Disney's divisions. On March 30, Disney told its staff that Chief Executive Bob Iger will give up his full salary, that new CEO Bob Chapek will have a 50% pay cut, and that other executives would see reductions on a sliding scale from 5th of April. The SVP and EVP and higher recorded cuts, respectively, of 20%, 25% and 30%.

Then on April 2, the giant conglomerate announced that it would suspend all employees whose jobs "weren't immediately needed" beginning April 19, although it would continue to provide health benefits and pay premiums. Permits began in the parks division, which was strongly affected by closed parks, and revenue disappeared. But they have been pedaling for the rest of the company, arriving at the movie studio last week, especially the distribution.

Over the weekend, Disney and unions said 43,000 employees will be laid off at Walt Disney Word in Florida, after agreements to suspend thousands of others in California parks.