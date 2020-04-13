Erika Jayne thinks Brandi Glanville is telling the truth about her alleged affair with Denise Richards and here is why!

While Erika Jayne admitted she doesn't have inside information on whether the rumored romance between Brandi Glanville and Denise happened, she seems to think Brandi did! Apparently, all of his interactions with Brandi have been "straightforward," so this is one of the reasons why he doesn't doubt his claims.

As mentioned above, there is no way for her to know for sure, but Erika's opinion is that her RHOBH co-star has no reason to lie about the alleged connection to Denise.

Also, during his interview with HollywoodLife, he explained that he knows Brandi through Yolanda Hadid.

That said, as Yolanda believes her words, she sees no reason why she shouldn't either.

‘I know Brandi through Yolanda and I know Yolanda always thought Brandi was sincere and my interactions with Brandi have been very direct and I don't think I have a reason to say something that shocking if it wasn't actually true. There's no way I'm going to get him out of nowhere. I'll just tell you that, "Erika said to the site.

As fans of the show know, Brandi's claims that she and Denise had an affair for months caused trouble with the other woman who insists that that's not true at all.

Their drama will definitely unfold once RHOBH's new season premieres on April 15.

Ad %MINIFYHTMLd835fb77efb54b2a74d5dbc6564df37b22% %MINIFYHTMLd835fb77efb54b2a74d5dbc6564df37b22%

Erika went on to say, "I don't know what really happened. You know, there are two sides to each story. So Denise has her side and Brandi has her side. I don't know what Denise is going to be or if Denise is going to want to talk about it. I don't know what happened. I don't know what Denise has said in her interviews about the whole thing. I don't know if it's about her having a relationship with Brandi or if she said these things about it. I really don't know what happened. "



Post views:

0 0