Eoin Morgan credits Lord & # 39; s for helping develop reverse sweep | Cricket News





The reverse sweep is one of Eoin Morgan's favorite photos.

Eoin Morgan attributes having Lord's as his home from the beginning of his career for helping him develop the reverse sweep.

High-performance shooting has long been part of Morgan's hitting repertoire, and England's over-overs captain says playing at Home of Cricket as a teenager helped him hone his skill.

"I started playing reverse sweep when I first came to London at age 16 and enrolled in Middlesex," Morgan said in an interview with his IPL team, the Knights of the Knights of Kolkata.

"Playing in Lord & # 39; s, the boundaries were a very short wicket square and are really long and straight.

"When I played in the first team at 17 and 18, it was very difficult for me to try and clear the long straight in Lord's.

"So I started playing a lot more sweeps than probably your average player just because they were more effective on our land."

3:45 Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes discuss how they encourage cricketers or actors, respectively, to take risks Morgan and Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes discuss how they encourage cricketers or actors, respectively, to take risks

Often employed against spinners, the unorthodox reverse sweep is an effective shot at denying field locations, but the World Cup-winning captain said he wasn't using it as often these days as opponents had become wise. .

"The reverse sweep has been one of my favorite photos because it has been very effective over the years," said the 33-year-old.

"I probably play it less and less because things have changed and people have started to establish fields for that."