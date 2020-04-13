Emmy Rossum Nutritionist Shares How To Make The Most Of Your Kitchen

In the age of social estrangement, cooking may seem like an episode of Chopped: Amateur Time. Than exactly Can I make with half a bag of pretzels, a questionable red pepper, and the last carton of eggs I managed to hook off the shelf?
But nutritionist Kelly LeVeque-the woman Jessica Alba, Emmy Rossum and Jennifer Garner Trust them to keep eating healthily – swear that there is no need for French fries in the kitchen, nor do you simply have to turn to carbs to eat. (Trust us though: there is no judgment here on that front.)
When cooking in bulk, stock your freezer and keep an eye on the products juuuust Before it deteriorates, you can make the most of every bite in your pantry and refrigerator. "Now more than ever we have to rely on the zero waste policy to avoid frivolous trips to the store in contact with others," says bestselling author of Body love. "I am throwing my celery and carrot tops into my smoothies and freezing the products before they are damaged for use in smoothies and soups."
She throws the rest of her secrets at us.
Take your vitamins:
Found in spinach, broccoli, strawberries and raspberries, vitamin C is a fact, says LeVeque, as it is "a powerful antioxidant that contributes to immune defense by supporting immune cells to fight viruses and bacteria. " It is water soluble and your body cannot absorb a ton at a time, so it is recommended to take a multiple vitamin and then make sure to eat green leafy vegetables and citrus throughout the day. Also add a vitamin D tablet, as it is not getting as much, and increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids (in seafood, particularly wild salmon) "to help decrease inflammation during such a stressful time." pro.
Shop smart:
As you do so, try filling your cart with protein and non-starchy vegetables. LeVeque and his family have stocked his freezer with cauliflower rice, broccoli, and green leafy vegetables such as spinach and kale for soups, casseroles, and grain bowls, plus frozen berries for making smoothies. On your shelves: nut butters, chia seeds, flax and collagen protein.
Make the most of leftovers:
There is gold in the stool from the grocery store that others leave behind. LeVeque collected dried beans, quinoa, and lentils making large batches to freeze in 2-ounce servings, the perfect protein base for any meal. He also cooked a whole chicken, reserving the bones to make his own bone broth. Hello soups!
Get big when you get home:
Every time he makes dinner, LeVeque is sure to make enough for a night or two of leftovers, sticking to staples like chicken curry, chili, and his cowboy skillet, with ground beef, cauliflower rice, and vegetables. If his spies produce bad products, like bananas, zucchini, or carrots, he saves them: "I've been baking them in grainless muffins and egg cups." Anything else can be frozen for later use in soups and smoothies.
Steal a little inspiration:
Fortunately, the mother of one has plenty to spare with recipes both in her books:Body love and Body Love Every Day"And in its place." Among her clients' favorites: pho & # 39; meal, a hot grain-free cereal, her cream shakes and "spa,quot; cookies, spicy shrimp tacos, and almond Pad Thai. And of course there are smoothies. Packed with the perfect blend of fiber, fat, protein and vegetables, they are the foundation of your Fab Four eating plan. Try these options below, just mix everything in a blender, mix and enjoy!
Citrus strength
20 grams of Vital Proteins vanilla collagen
Sugar-free almond milk
2 tablespoons of chia
1/4 avocado
2 handfuls of spinach
1/2 lemon
1/4 orange
1 teaspoon fresh grated ginger
Raspberry and Cream
20 grams of Vital Proteins vanilla collagen
Unsweetened coconut milk
2 tablespoons coconut yogurt
2 tablespoons of flax
Handful of spinach
1/4 cup frozen raspberries
