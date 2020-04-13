Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif on the rarest cases so far

the Botched The boys are back in town!
Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif joined E! Justin Sylvester for a virtual Daily pop interview before tonight's new Botched, and revealed that the rest of the sixth season is packed with "stories you think would never happen."
Dr. Dubrow acknowledged that he and his Botched BFF tends to exaggerate each season as "the most unique,quot;, to the The Bachelor He always scoffed at "the most dramatic rose ceremony," but explained that the upcoming episodes are truly the strangest.
"We decided this season to care for those patients that we would normally transmit that were not considered repairable," Dr. Dubrow told Sylvester. "But because we've been doing this for so long, we have a kind of special operations and special skills for these incredibly difficult cases."
According to Dr. Nassif, these cases range from a drunk driving victim who was forced to wait in an emergency room all night while a plastic surgeon slept with those with body dysmorphic disorder who had implants placed on their faces that were not even appear. be real.
The unique situations that presented themselves to both doctors naturally came with a series of "complications," said Dr. Dubrow. He explained that he often presented patients with a question such as: "Are you willing to be screwed and then not us?"
"These operations are not in the textbooks," he added. "So the experience of being in Botched He taught us how to do these new types of procedures so that we can apply them to new situations. But that's why the season is so weird, because we said to these patients, 'Look, they have needs that no plastic surgeon has ever tried to solve before. Are you willing to submit? They are not experimental procedures, but they are new ones that we had to arrive at, and you will have complications; Are you willing to go through those complications? And they said yes. "
The "strange,quot; doesn't end there either. Botched fans know that Dr. Nassif got married Brittany Pattakos in 2019, and they might even remember that he sang "Always Remember Us This Way,quot; for Lady Gaga of A star has been born at the wedding. However, what they haven't seen is Dr. Nassif's essay with the help of a vocal coach, until now, of course.
"Do you know when you break your nose and your nose bleeds and you have to cover your nose with gauze? You will need an ear gauze because your ears will be bleeding this season," Dr. Dubrow joked. "So stay tuned!"
Meanwhile, both doctors recommended that anyone wanting Botox or fresh fillers in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak stay home and use their respective skincare lines.
Dr. Nassif also discussed how he is raising with his ex-wife. Adrienne Maloof while both practice social distancing.
"Actually, you know, since Adrienne lives just 15 minutes up in the hills like us, so there is no traffic, we keep it as it is now, as it always has been; the same people in the house all the time," he He said. "And so far, it has worked wonderfully. In addition to Adrienne and myself, we want to make sure everything is done safely."
And how is Dr. Dubrow spending time?
"Besides Heather (Dubrow) drinking a lot of champagne, I'm doing a lot of exercise, "he said, pointing to his shirt that said,quot; FA pain. "
The two of them could not log out without hitting each other as usual. Discover more of his antics tonight Botched!
Botched Returns tonight at 9 p.m., only on E!
