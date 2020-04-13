Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif on the rarest cases so far

the Botched The boys are back in town!

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif joined E! Justin Sylvester for a virtual Daily pop interview before tonight's new Botched, and revealed that the rest of the sixth season is packed with "stories you think would never happen."

Dr. Dubrow acknowledged that he and his Botched BFF tends to exaggerate each season as "the most unique,quot;, to the The Bachelor He always scoffed at "the most dramatic rose ceremony," but explained that the upcoming episodes are truly the strangest.

"We decided this season to care for those patients that we would normally transmit that were not considered repairable," Dr. Dubrow told Sylvester. "But because we've been doing this for so long, we have a kind of special operations and special skills for these incredibly difficult cases."

According to Dr. Nassif, these cases range from a drunk driving victim who was forced to wait in an emergency room all night while a plastic surgeon slept with those with body dysmorphic disorder who had implants placed on their faces that were not even appear. be real.