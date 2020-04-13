Drake’s ‘Toosie Slide’ Makes Its # 1 Historic Debut On Billboard Hot 100

TSR Tunisia: Drake makes hits, that's not up for debate. So we all knew Toosie Slide was going to be a slap, but his dance-inducing slap only helped him make history.

"Toosie Slide,quot; debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 song list, helping him become the first male artist and second overall musical act to debut three songs at number one!

The other artist is Mariah Carey, who before today was the only artist who accomplished such a feat between 1995 and 1997, according to Billboard.

‘Toosie Slide’ gives Drizzy its seventh Hot 100 No. 1. The song replaced The Weeknd's single “Blinding Lights”, which spent two weeks at the top.

"Toosie Slide,quot; follows "God's Plan," which opened at the top of the chart on February 3, 2018, and the song that replaced it at number 1, "Nice for What," on April 21, 2018. .

Among all the artists, Drake now matches Mariah Carey, who first submitted three songs to the Hot 100 at No. 1, beginning with "Fantasy,quot; (September 30, 1995); "One Sweet Day,quot;, with Boyz II Men (December 2, 1995); and "Honey,quot; (September 13, 1997).

Britney Spears, Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande each debuted two songs at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

I think we're eager to see if Drake will beat Mariah Carey with one more Hot 100 No. 1 debut, but only time will tell, Roomies.