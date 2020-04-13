Dr. Anthony Fauci and basketball: a look at the coronavirus expert's ties to sport

NBA star man Stephen Curry recently called "The GOAT,quot; stood in front of the microphones and repeatedly answered questions during the past month. Like many great basketball minds before him, he has talked about the challenges of defeating the opponent and offered his game plan on the best way to do it. When he speaks he is calm but clear; educated from experience but still learning as challenges evolve.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided him with skills like "great conscience, an excellent communicator, a smart decision maker."

Duke's coach Mike Krzyzewski called him "America's point guard," which might seem unusual considering he's a 5-7, 79-year-old man who never played basketball beyond the high school level.

The man the three aforementioned basketball icons have spoken of fondly is Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and leader in the national fight against the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

"Right now we have a team that is a very powerful team, and that is the virus, and what we have to do is play a press all over the field," Fauci said in an interview with Krzyzewski on April 2. "I mean, we can't let them get the ball on the ground to make it drip. We just have to be on them because that's the only tool we have right now."

Fauci has faced stiff competition before. During his senior year at Regis High School in New York, "Fauch," as he was then called, was the captain of his high school basketball team. As the Wall Street Journal reported, Regis' team took a subway from Manhattan to the Bronx in 1958 for a game against rival Fordham Prep. Regis had only one win in 17 games and Fordham Prep had easily won the teams' first meeting a few weeks earlier.

"No one gave us a chance," Regis alumnus John Zeman told the WSJ. "Everyone thought it was going to be an explosion."

To make matters worse, Fordham Prep was led by Donnie Walsh, a city-wide guard who played collegiate in North Carolina, coached the Nuggets, and led the Pacers and Knicks in the NBA. The subsequent 62 years have clouded the details of the game, but no one at Regis has forgotten the result: a 64-51 victory for the team led by Tony Fauci.

"I don't remember this game at all. I don't remember Fauci," Walsh told IndyStar. "I'd like to say 'I remember him and he's a tough little guy', but I don't."

Regis players surely remember Fauci, even if Walsh doesn't. They remember the leadership that was more impressive than the 10.2 points per game that averaged. And six decades later, they have not forgotten that Fauci led them to defeat Goliath.

"He was not a screamer, and he was not a rah-rah-rah guy, but everyone admired him," Tom McCorry, a classmate and future college basketball coach, told the WSJ. "He worked hard and was very selfless, as he shows now. He really is the same person. "

Fauci earned his BA from Holy Cross, then graduated first in his 1966 Cornell Medical College class of medicine. He assumed the position of director of the NIAID in 1984 and has advised six presidents of EE. USA About HIV / AIDS and other global health viruses like Ebola and Zika. He has become an unlikely celebrity whose game plan to defeat COVID-19 has been entrusted to him by Curry, Krzyzewski, and the millions of Americans watching him from home.

At a White House press conference on April 1, a journalist asked if Fauci had security.

"He doesn't need security. Everyone loves him," said President Donald Trump. "You know he was a great basketball player. Did anyone know that? He was a little short for the NBA but he was talented. I read this story, he won a game that couldn't be won against a great team and his entire team. The team said : "We can't beat this team,quot; and he came in and they won the game. "

The coronavirus pandemic has no winners, but Fauci believes there may still be far fewer losers.

"We're not even at halftime," Fauci told coach K. "What would be really good, to continue the analogy, is that if we can stay alone and then when we come back in the second half, we just go out there." , like, burn. And that is what we really need to do; otherwise this will be very, very very damaging to us as a society. "