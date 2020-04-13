Douglas & # 39; s Comedy Special Sets Release Date – Deadline

Hannah Gadsby's new stand-up comedy special, Hannah Gadsby: Douglas, has been scheduled for a worldwide release on May 26 on Netflix. Creator and star of the 2018 Netflix comedy special NanetteGadsby traveled Douglas – named after his older dog – from last year in Melbourne. The North American tour started in San Francisco in April 2019 and also had an Off Broadway engagement last summer in New York.

From gadsby Nanette He was greeted with critical acclaim when he bowed to Netflix in June 2018. The stand-up performance also had a sold-out New York run that year. Part of special comedy and part of intimate narration, Nanette He won a Peabody Award, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Emmy Special and Just For Laughs Special of the Year Award.

Netflix's special Hannah Gadsby: Douglas It was recorded in Los Angeles. The transmitter says, "You can expect your expectations to be set and met by Douglas: A tour from the dog park to the Renaissance and back guided by one of the brightest and most amazing minds in comedy. "

When Gadsby originally announced the special last year, he said, "I'm really enjoying a tour with the live performance, but there will be places in the world that I won't be able to visit, so it's wonderful that Netflix brings the show to every corner of the world. world ".

In announcing the show's presentation on Off Broadway, the producers noted, "While Nanette He was a random barista, Douglas is a very specific dog, and the one thing they have in common is that they have inspired Hannah to put the pen on paper and put on a show you couldn't expect. "