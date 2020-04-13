Donald Trump and MGM launch appeal to stop release of apprentice images – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: While playing as president of the war on the coronavirus pandemic and facing a difficult reelection, Donald Trump returned to court today to make sure no one sees what really happened behind the scenes. The newbie.

"The Court must suspend all proceedings before the Defendants' appeal of the Court's denial of their Motion to Arbitrate the Arbitration is pending, because fundamental justice requires it," says a letter (READ HERE) sent by the attorney. from the Trump family, Joanna Hendon, today to the US District. USA Court Judge Lorna Schofield seeks to wrap a legal shield around unseen footage from the NBC competition series.

"The plaintiffs have now spent eight months in a third-party discovery campaign prohibited by the arbitration provisions they agreed to, which the Defendants have continuously opposed since August. The resulting bias for Defendants is obvious and incalculable, "adds the Spears & Imas attorney, less than a week after the federal judge ordered the long search. Apprentice The video was released and rejected the Trump and MGM's desire to move all class action behind closed doors.

"The public interest also favors a stay", Hendon argues for the above Apprentice host and his accused companions and sons Ivanka, Don Jr and Eric. "This litigation refers to a private dispute that does not directly involve any public entity or public interest that may discourage a suspension."

The Trumps and Trump Corporation were sued in October 2018 by four anonymous individuals for allegations that they were falsely alleging individuals to invest in ACN's videophone service during the period from 2005 to 2015. The newbie. In addition to doubting himself, ACN turned out to be lining the Trumps' pockets to endorse his product, something all stakeholders left unsaid for all those years.

Jane Doe's lead attorney, Mary Moe, Richard Roe and Luke Loe, as they are known, quickly rejected this new effort to stop and stop the lawsuit.

"Today's appeal and suspension request is at least Defendants 'fifth attempt to stop this case on its way," Plaintiffs' lead attorney Roberta Kaplan told Deadline today after the Trump Team made its last movements. "But as the Court already explained in its well-reasoned decision last week, there is no basis to compel arbitration in this case," added the co-founder of Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund. As a result, like others in the past, we believe this effort will also fail. Following important Court decisions next week, we look forward to continuing the discovery of documents and statements as we gather the evidence to offer justice to our clients and thousands of people like them who were defrauded by the Trumps. ”

Over the years, rumors persist that Trump can be seen and heard on Apprentice footage with very inappropriate language, to put it very politely. Despite many attempts to get Mark Burnett's EP series BTS material released, this lawsuit has proven to be the closest to success so far, although this appeal could reach a legal dead end if allowed.