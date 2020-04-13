Doja Cat criticizes Nicki Minaj and her fans: she calls them & # 39; stupid & # 39; scum & # 39 ;!

MTO News learned that beef is brewing, between pop sensation Doja Cat and hip hop superstar Nicki Minaj.

The meat started when Nicki Minaj fans started intimidating one of the Doja Cat fans, and Doja Cat stepped in.

It all started yesterday when one of Nicki Minaj's fans published a new version of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine cover.

But a Doja Cat fanatic stepped in and activated the Barbs. The fan commented that he wanted Doja in the middle of the cover, he insisted on Nicki.

Nicki's fans immediately came to her defense and started roasting the fan. Look:

Then, as you can see above, Doja Cat stepped in and called Nicki Minaj fans "stupid." He then asked his fans to "block,quot; Nicki Minaj fans.

She continued, saying that Nicki fans "have no lives,quot; and called them "scum,quot;.

Minutes after Doja criticized Nicki and her fans, Nicki Minaj stopped following Doja Cat on all social media platforms.

Nicki has yet to speak out about Doja's outburst against her fans. . .