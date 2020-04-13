Disney Moves Pixar Theatrical Release Following Distribution Cuts – Deadline

Disney is promoting its Pixar feature soul From June 19 to November 20, the Thanksgiving holiday period where its lively performance Raya and the last dragon It was originally scheduled to open. Technically, that photo was supposed to come out on November 25, Raya and the last dragon Now it moves to March 12, 2021.

