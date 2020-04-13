Disney Moves Pixar Theatrical Release Following Distribution Cuts – Deadline

Disney is promoting its Pixar feature soul From June 19 to November 20, the Thanksgiving holiday period where its lively performance Raya and the last dragon It was originally scheduled to open. Technically, that photo was supposed to come out on November 25, Raya and the last dragon Now it moves to March 12, 2021.

19th of June

Fatale (LG)

The King of Staten Island (Uni)

3rd of July

No date photos: open opportunity for a studio to fill it

July 10th

Purge without title (Uni)

July 17th

Beginning (WB)

July 24

Mulan (Dis)

Come to play (Attention)

July 31st

SpongeBob: Sponge on the run (Pair)

Barb and Star go to Vista del Mar (LG)

August 7th

Empty man (Twentieth / dis)

Infinite (Pair)

August 14

Wonder Woman 1984 (WB)

The one and only Ivan (Dis)

No one (Uni)

August 21

I let it go (Foc)

Bill and Ted face the music (UAR)

Untitled Project by Fred Hampton (WB)

August 28

Hitman's Bodyguard Part 2 (LG)

Spell out (Pair)

September 4: Labor Day weekend

The Beatles: Get Back (Dis)

Monster hunter (Sony)

A quiet place Part II (Pair)

Deranged (Solstice)

