Dish announces layoffs as economy stagnates and business changes – Deadline

Dish, the satellite television provider and parent of Sling TV, is laying off staff to realign its workforce, the latest media company to cut amid the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Due to the current economic climate, combined with the changing needs of our customers and the best way to serve them, Dish has made the difficult decision to reevaluate our organization. This includes a focused set of downsizing to align our workforce with the company's current and future needs. It is not a step that we took lightly. Our goal is to better serve our Dish and Sling customers, position the company to support our future wireless aspirations, and create long-term opportunities for our teams, ”the company said in a statement.

The plate did not specify the number of cuts. It had 16,000 employees at the end of last year.

In an internal memo to employees quoted by Reuters, CEO Erik Carslon said: "I want you to hear directly from me that we have made a number of difficult decisions to reevaluate parts of our business, particularly within Home Services."

Dish's satellite business has been struggling to retain subscribers. The company is also in the process of competing for a share of the 5G market as it begins to grow a wireless business from the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint. Dish is acquiring wireless assets that had to be sold for that deal, which closed on April 1, to get regulatory approval.