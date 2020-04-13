Discovery Offers Free Streaming Content For The Whole Family Amid The Coronavirus Crisis – Deadline

Discovery, along with its affiliate and distribution partners, is offering free and familiar streaming content for its entire portfolio amid the coronavirus crisis.

"The Family Favorites initiative is designed to entertain, inspire and educate families as they spend more time together at home," Discovery said in a statement Monday.

Complete seasons of series and special favorites by Discovery fans, including Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Cooking Channel and DIY, are available without commercials in all Discovery & # 39; s Go and do not require MVPD to register. Content is also available ad-free through Discovery's cable, satellite and multi-channel broadcasting partners' on-demand platforms, including their decoder VOD websites, applications and services.

Available programming includes TLC Little People, Big World and Babies, Babies, Babies, as well as programming focused on Food Network kids like Baking Kids Championship and Chopped junior and the kitchen channel Carnival Eats, together with Animal Planet Too cute! and Crikey! They are the Irwins. HGTV Extreme houses and Beach hunters, Science Channel & # 39; s MythBusters Jr. and How the universe works, DIY Pool Kings and The Treehouse Guysand the American Heroes channel Incredible Inventions It will also be available in Go apps.

Discovery says it will make additional programming available as the initiative continues to progress.