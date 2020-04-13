Diddy explains why he stopped Lizzo's twerking during his Dance-A-Thon

On Sunday, Diddy organized his dance with his family in an effort to help raise money for health care workers and organizations. He was joined by a group of his famous friends who took advantage of his Instagram Live and danced him for a good cause.

One celebrity who joined the concert was Lizzo, who brought great energy while dancing with the Combs family.

However, when Lizzo started using his twerk, Diddy pumped the breaks when he started twerk to Moneybagg's single "1,2,3,quot; Yo with Blac Youngsta. He said: “Stop the music. It is Easter Sunday. Let's play something a little familiar. "Lizzo suggested that he play his single,quot; Juice. "

As the dance continued, fans noticed that Diddy didn't stop Draya Michele's twerk while dancing to the Juvenile hit song "Back That Azz Up,quot;. Then they began to wonder why Draya could talk about her life and not about Lizzo.

After the dance, Diddy addressed the situation and He said, "Here is one thing I want to make clear: my queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was because I had many curses there. Not because she was twerking. She is one of the best twerkers in the world, okay so let's make that clear. It wasn't twerking. You're allowed twerk on Easter. "

"It was a lot of cursing on the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now," he said.

