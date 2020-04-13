Diddy explains why he interrupted Lizzo's twerking during Dance-a-Thon

Excuse me, Diddy?

Fans questioned Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs over the weekend after he intervened in LizzoThe performance of his Instagram fundraiser Live dance-a-thon. On Sunday, the rapper performed the dance-a-thon on his Instagram account to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts and in support of organizations and health workers in communities with insufficient medical services. The dance-a-thon featured many familiar faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Demi lovato, Duck and Lizzo.

However, during Lizzo's participation portion, Diddy raised some eyebrows when he interrupted her while dancing to "1 2 3,quot; Moneybagg Me.

"Stop the music," Diddy asked when he intervened. "It's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little familiar." After apologizing and then laughing, Lizzo asked for something she could turn to, such as her own hit, "Juice."