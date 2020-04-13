Diddy explains why he interrupted Lizzo's twerking during Dance-a-Thon

Excuse me, Diddy?
Fans questioned Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs over the weekend after he intervened in LizzoThe performance of his Instagram fundraiser Live dance-a-thon. On Sunday, the rapper performed the dance-a-thon on his Instagram account to raise funds for the coronavirus relief efforts and in support of organizations and health workers in communities with insufficient medical services. The dance-a-thon featured many familiar faces, including Jennifer Lopez, Demi lovato, Duck and Lizzo.
However, during Lizzo's participation portion, Diddy raised some eyebrows when he interrupted her while dancing to "1 2 3,quot; Moneybagg Me.
"Stop the music," Diddy asked when he intervened. "It's Easter Sunday, let's play something a little familiar." After apologizing and then laughing, Lizzo asked for something she could turn to, such as her own hit, "Juice."
As the dance continued, fans in the comments were less forgiving, noting that Draya Michele he had teased "Back That Ass Up,quot; without interruption and accused him of having double standards.
"So Dr. * already has permission to speak to Diddy live but NOT Lizzo?" A read tweet.
Diddy addressed the criticism by speaking on her Instagram story to clear the air.
"There is one thing I want to make clear: my queen, my sister Lizzo," he said before explaining that he stopped the music because it had many curses. "She is one of the best twerkers in the world, okay, so let's keep that clear. It wasn't about twerking. You are allowed to twerk at Easter."
"It was a bunch of curses on the record and I don't need child services knocking on my door right now, do you understand?" joked.
"Lizzo, we love you," added Diddy. "Everyone, stop looking for the negative. Look at the positive, man. Let's go to love."
A great positive? Diddy & # 39; s Team Love COVID-19 Response Fund has so far raised $ 3,725,820.
Watch NBC News Special Report: Coronavirus Pandemic Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT on NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW. For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
%MINIFYHTMLd78a9554516ee4933cf88ca08c066f9214%