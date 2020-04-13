Diddy explained what happened to Lizzo Twerking and why he stopped

Diddy took to Instagram to clarify.

This weekend, Diddy hosted "The World's Greatest Ball,quot; where he made Instagram live with various celebrities and encouraged people to donate to the COVID-19 relief on teamlove.com.

But the reaction came when Diddy made Lizzo stop twerking and said, "Woah, stop. It's Easter Sunday. Let's play something a little familiar."

Then it flowed with Draya, who addressed "Back That Ass Up,quot; and said nothing.

Here are the snippets, one after another, to compare:

P Diddy's not CRAP 😭 When Lizzo started twerking, he ended quickly, but had nothing to say to Draya when he was shaking um️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿‍♂️🤦🏿 ‍♂️

People on Twitter were quick to point out the double standard they thought they had seen:

Lmaooooooo Diddy told Lizzo that this was a family life when he started twerking. Now Draya in your life. They were playing that butt and Draya was shaking that butt and Diddy didn't say anything ...

P Diddy really stopped the music to embarrass Lizzo for twerking & # 39; because IG Live is for & # 39; families but didn't have a problem with Draya doing the same? Yes, that is correct. Body shame, double standards and misogyny still abound in 2020? Yes, that is correct.

Lizzo started twerking at Diddy & # 39; s IG live & amp; Diddy talking about stopping his Easter Sunday, but Draya does the same job live & amp; There are no problems. They can't even hide their disdain for fat women & amp; I hate it.

Diddy took his Instagram story to clarify. "There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was because I had many curses there, not because she was twerking," he said. "She is one of the best twerkers in the world. Let's keep that clear."

"He is allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of curses on the record. I don't need Child Services knocking on my door right now," he added.

"That's why I stopped the registration. Lizzo, we love you. Everyone stop looking for the negative. Look for the positive. We love you all!"

Lizzo republished Diddy's story that clarified that situation, so there seems to be no drama here.

And Lizzo, keep twerking, queen.

Four Minutes Motivational Video

