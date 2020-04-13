Diddy explained what happened to Lizzo Twerking and why he stopped

Diddy took to Instagram to clarify.
This weekend, Diddy hosted "The World's Greatest Ball,quot; where he made Instagram live with various celebrities and encouraged people to donate to the COVID-19 relief on teamlove.com.
But the reaction came when Diddy made Lizzo stop twerking and said, "Woah, stop. It's Easter Sunday. Let's play something a little familiar."
Then it flowed with Draya, who addressed "Back That Ass Up,quot; and said nothing.
Here are the snippets, one after another, to compare:
People on Twitter were quick to point out the double standard they thought they had seen:
Diddy took his Instagram story to clarify. "There is one thing I want to make clear. My queen, my sister Lizzo. When I stopped the music, it was because I had many curses there, not because she was twerking," he said. "She is one of the best twerkers in the world. Let's keep that clear."
"He is allowed to twerk on Easter. It was a lot of curses on the record. I don't need Child Services knocking on my door right now," he added.
"That's why I stopped the registration. Lizzo, we love you. Everyone stop looking for the negative. Look for the positive. We love you all!"
Lizzo republished Diddy's story that clarified that situation, so there seems to be no drama here.
And Lizzo, keep twerking, queen.
