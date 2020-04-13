Devin Booker beats teammate Phoenix Suns Deandre Ayton in NBA 2K final | NBA News

Devin Booker swept his Phoenix Suns teammate Deandre Ayton to claim the title in the first NBA 2K Player Tournament.

Booker won the first two games of a final best-of-three series, beating Ayton without playing like the Los Angeles Lakers, who are generally considered to be the best team in the game.

Playing as the Houston Rockets, Booker took the first game 72-62 from Ayton, who used the Lakers. He won the second 74-62 while playing as the Denver Nuggets against Ayton & # 39; s Milwaukee Bucks.

"It feels good, brother," Booker said later. "It was a talented field. I said from the beginning that it would be Deandre and me in the championship. We have played in the past and he is definitely a player."

Booker, the fifth seed in the 16-player tournament, won $ 100,000 to donate to the coronavirus relief charity of her choice.

Ayton, the 10th seed, was only four at halftime in the first game after hitting JaVale McGee. But Booker was red-hot from the three-point range throughout the game, hitting 13 of 23 attempts, and also got 30 points from his bench to close it.

In the second game, Booker retired after halftime, putting the exclamation point on the win with a three-point play in a Paul Millsap dunk with less than 90 seconds to go.

Both finalists swept away a member of the LA Clippers on Saturday in the semifinals, with Booker beating Montrezl Harrell and Ayton sending Patrick Beverley.

Booker played as the Clippers in the first game and outplayed Harrell, who played as the Rockets, and capped the victory with a dunk of Harrell's virtual character. In the second game, Booker (playing as the Toronto Raptors) stole from Harrell (Milwaukee Bucks) with a two-point lead in the last minute.

Ayton took Beverley's first game playing as the Brooklyn Nets against Beverley's Boston Celtics, hitting a triple in the last minute to put the game out of reach. In the second game, Ayton played as his own team, the Suns, and used some big plays from his virtual character to wield the Beverley Nuggets.

Want to see even more of the NBA but don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.