Deirdre Bolton Moves To ABC News From Fox Business Network – Deadline

Deirdre Bolton, who previously worked on the Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel, will move to ABC News, where she will join the team covering the economic impact of COVID-19.

ABC News President James Goldston announced his hiring Monday in an email to staff at the news division. He will establish himself in New York as a business correspondent, working closely with Rebecca Jarvis, chief correspondent for business, economics and technology.

Bolton covered business, finance, and economics on the Fox Business Network and Fox News Channel. For three years, she anchored her own show, Risk and reward with Deirdre Bolton

Goldston praised Bolton in his note to staff: “As an accomplished reporter, Deirdre is adept at translating complex financial concepts into understandable ideas and facts. She reported on some of the most important stories of the past two decades. In 2018, Deirdre covered the Singapore-North Korea-United States Summit and its economic implications for the United States. USA And Asia. It reported live from the ground after the 2015 Paris terror attacks, focusing on its economic effects, including what it meant for a country and region where tourism is a large part of its GDP. During the 2007-2008 financial crisis, she provided direct explanations of the global financial crisis on a daily basis and the ways the audience was able to find much-needed help. "

Before FBN and FNC, Bolton was a presenter on Bloomberg TV Money movements with Deirdre Bolton, and served as a contributor to CBS News.

Goldston also praised the ABC News team covering the coronavirus pandemic. “During these unprecedented times, Rebecca, Zunaira Zaki, Taylor Dunn, Layne Winn and Victor Ordonez have done exceptional work to cover the unprecedented impact of COVID-19 on the economy, which in many ways we are only beginning to understand. I am incredibly proud of the important reports they make day in and day out, as they provide viewers with vital information. ”

